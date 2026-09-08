Advania targets fresh growth with new UK chief executive

Advania UK has announced the appointment of Annette Murphy as its new chief executive officer (CEO), as the IT services provider looks to its next phase of growth.

An experienced industry leader, she arrives with a strong track record of scaling technology businesses through periods of growth, transformation, and integration.

Previously, she has held senior and commercial and general management roles at Colt Technology Services, Lumen, Zayo/GEO, and BT, covering the UK, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and other global markets.

Murphy also adds deep experience of building high-performing teams, leading complex transformation programs, as well as developing strong relationships with both customers and partners.

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She succeeds Hege Støre, Group CEO of Advania, who has led the UK business in an interim capacity while it searched for a full time replacement.

In an announcement, Støre said Murphy brings the depth of expertise required to lead the UK business as the wider company enters into its next “pivotal and transitional” chapter.

“Annette has an outstanding track record of leading technology businesses through growth and transformation,” she explained. “Her commercial experience, customer focus and commitment to building high-performing teams make her the right leader for Advania UK as we enter our next phase. We are delighted to welcome her to the business.”

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Growing Advania’s UK business

The appointment comes as Advania continues to expand its capabilities through a combination of acquisitions and investment in new technology, while many UK businesses are looking to modernize their infrastructure, adopt cloud technologies, and seek more advanced AI-assisted workflows.

The company recently launched Advania ALT, a sovereign AI platform designed to give UK organizations more control over how AI is deployed, where sensitive data is held, and which AI models are used.

Advania said Murphy’s leadership will help the company build on its technical foundations, expand its capabilities, as well as further improve customer outcomes.

Commenting on her new role, Murphy highlighted Advania UK’s “impressive combination” of technical expertise and strong customer relationships, as well as its acquisitions and technology investment.

“Advania ALT represents an important part of where the market is heading, particularly as organisations look for ways to use AI while keeping control of their data,” she said. “I’m looking forward to building on that foundation and taking the business into its next phase.

“Together, we have a significant opportunity to help organisations navigate change and realise greater value from technology.”

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