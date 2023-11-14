Avanade Ireland snags tech veteran Paul Gilbride to lead data and AI push

Microsoft solutions provider Avanade has announced the appointment of Paul Gilbride as its new data and AI lead for Ireland.

The seasoned veteran joins the business from Irish telecommunications and managed services provider eir evo, where he spent 10 years in various leadership positions. Most recently, he served as head of emerging technologies.

In his new role at Avanade, Gilbride is tasked with overseeing innovation, sales, and delivery for the firm’s clients, which span various industries such as manufacturing, retail, banking, and healthcare.

In an announcement, Gilbride highlighted the potential for artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies to help organizations transform their productivity, business processes, and customer experiences.

“It brings new meaning to telling a story through data,” he said. “Over the next decade, the transformative power of Generative AI will touch all of our lives.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be alive in the world of data and AI, and I look forward to helping businesses in Ireland shape the future for our people, our clients, and our society.”

Prior to his tenure at eir evo, Avanade Ireland’s new data and AI chief is also credited with playing a crucial role in the development of Inspired Software and Evros Technology and has previously worked as a Microsoft Technical Specialist for both Calligo and Ergo.

Since 2019, Gilbride has landed himself seven Microsoft awards in Ireland, spanning areas such as sustainability, employee experience, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Commenting on the appointment, Avanade Ireland country manager Adam Kelly said Gilbride’s 20+ years’ experience will provide a strong springboard for driving clients’ AI-based digital transformations.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team,” he said. “As Ireland’s top employer, we strive to appoint the highest caliber of talent in the Irish technology market to work with our clients.

“Paul brings with him a wealth of experience in harnessing the power of data to drive actionable insights. We look forward to working with Paul to support Irish businesses to digitally transform in the AI-first era.”