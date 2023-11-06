Kaseya unveils new marketing and help desk service offerings

Unified IT and security software provider Kaseya has unveiled a brace of new service offerings designed to help MSPs and SMBs outsource IT tickets and speed up marketing execution.

At its DattoCon event in Miami, the company detailed new Kaseya Help Desk Services, which facilitates the outsourcing of daily IT tickets, as well as Powered Services Pro 2.0, a marketing blueprint and automation platform.

The new offerings aim to help customers boost their profits through time savings, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola said in the firm’s announcement.

“Everything we do as a company is driven by our customers’ needs and our mission to help them become more profitable,” he explained.

"We’re saving them time by automating marketing campaigns through our new Marketing Blueprint and absorbing their IT tickets through the Kaseya Service Desk.”

Kaseya Help Desk Services

Designed for MSPs with user interrupt requests, Kaseya’s new, white-labeled Help Desk Services offering has been designed to help businesses to get a better grip on their customer support management without bloating company headcount.

Kaseya staff based at various locations, including Orlando, Florida, and Dundalk in Ireland will work to tackle time consuming end-user phone calls and email tickets, allowing MSPs to instead concentrate on their core business strategies.

In a blog post, Kaseya said the offering will enable “seamless operations and uninterrupted productivity” for MSPs on a budget.

“If you’re an MSP, a help desk operating round the clock can give your business a significant advantage over competitors, helping you win deals, acquire more clients and scale your business without worrying about operational constraints,” the firm said.

Powered Services Pro 2.0

The latest iteration of Kaseya’s Powered Services offering arrives complete with a new marketing blueprint and automation marketing platform.

Customers will be able to leverage a developed framework, roadmap, and certification program, while the automation platform has been designed to speed up the time it takes to launch marketing campaigns.

Participants will work through three levels of learning – Master, Expert, and Professional – which detail the various elements of the marketing process, from marketing basics such as SWOT and competitor analysis, to SEO, social media, data analytics, and more.

The platform will also allow MSPs to swiftly perform a range of marketing actions which can be tracked from a single dashboard. This will enable the creation of personalized email campaigns and landing pages and posts for social media.