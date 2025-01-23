DigiCert targets APAC, EMEA growth with double leadership hire

DigiCert has announced a brace of leadership hires, with Paul Holt joining the digital trust specialist as EMEA group vice president and James Cook taking the corresponding role for the APAC region.

Holt joins the business from machine identity management provider Venafi, where he held the role of vice president of sales, covering both EMEA and APAC regions.

The experienced cybersecurity veteran has also previously held senior leadership positions at both Anchore and VeriSign, where he spearheaded sales strategy for security services.

As DigiCert’s new EMEA chief, Holt will now lead the firm’s team in the region as it looks to boost customer engagement, build partnerships, and drive its growth strategy.

“I am thrilled to join DigiCert, a company that is playing a key role in helping customers overcome emerging challenges in areas such as quantum computing, content provenance, and machine identity,” Holt said in an announcement.

“I look forward to working closely with the DigiCert team in EMEA, as well as our partners and customers.”

James Cook is also tasked with driving DigiCert’s growth ambitions in APAC and will leverage his extensive sales leadership experience in the region. Previously, he served as vice president for sales APAC at Entrust, as well as regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to his time at Entrust, Cook spent over a decade at Thales Security, serving in leadership roles across both the UK and India.

“What excites me most about DigiCert is the opportunity to be part of a company that is uniquely positioned to address the accelerating demand for digital trust,” Cook said.

“Organizations in APAC are facing increasing challenges around cybersecurity and digital transformation, and DigiCert’s solutions for PKI, quantum readiness, and digital trust makes it a great time to be a part of the company’s mission.”

DigiCert aims to meet surging demand

DigiCert said its double leadership hire reflects its commitment to meeting growing demand for digital trust and resiliency across the two high-growth regions.

This comes as businesses are increasingly prioritizing solutions capable of securing communications, protecting data, and fostering resilience.

"Digital trust has emerged as foundational infrastructure that enables organizations to achieve a higher level of confidence in their security posture," explained Dave Packer, DigiCert’s chief revenue officer.

"With growing awareness on the importance of trust and resilience, Paul and James bring the extensive sales leadership experience and proven ability to drive growth across the EMEA and APAC regions."