Proofpoint's acquisition spree continues with Nuclei deal

Proofpoint has announced the acquisition of US-based tech firm Nuclei in a move the cybersecurity vendor said will bolster communications capture and archiving across workspace collaboration platforms.

Headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, Nuclei specializes in compliance archiving and AI-driven data-enrichment for modern workspace communications.

With the firm’s acquisition, Proofpoint said it is enhancing its digital communications governance (DCG) offering with “unmatched capabilities” for capturing, retaining, and analyzing communications across popular platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, Webex, WhatsApp, and RingCentral Voice.

Post acquisition, Proofpoint will also continue to support seamless integration with a broad range of archive and data governance platforms to ensure its connectors offer reliable and compliant operability across diverse customer environments.

“This acquisition enables us to accelerate our mission to deliver the most advanced and comprehensive AI-powered digital communications compliance platform in the market today, and we are excited to welcome Nuclei’s talented team to Proofpoint,” commented Harry Labana, senior vice president and general manager of Proofpoint’s DCG business unit.

“By combining Proofpoint’s leading human-centric security platform with Nuclei’s pioneering technology, we can provide our customers with enhanced regulatory compliance while unlocking valuable insights from conversational data, which will be a game changer, particularly for highly regulated industries.”

Nuclei platform

With Nuclei, Proofpoint said organizations can leverage integration with more than 100 applications for automatic capture and archiving of messages, attachments, and metadata across collaboration tools.

Users can also unlock AI transformation with AI data enrichment, thanks to capabilities such as speech recognition in over 120 languages, real-time transcription, automatic translation, as well as video analysis.

Additionally, the platform offers seamless integration with major compliance archives such as Proofpoint, Smarsh, Global Relay, Arctera, and Microsoft Purview, while also providing scalability and security.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nuclei CEO Eric Franzen said Proofpoint’s size and reach will help expand Nuclei’s own reach and influence around the world.

“At Nuclei, our mission is to democratize access to the world’s most valuable data by transforming workplace communications into structured, compliant, and actionable information,” he said. “This vision has fueled our innovation from the start.

“Partnering with Proofpoint allows us to extend that impact by helping the world’s largest organizations boost productivity across hundreds of collaboration platforms while staying ahead of growing regulatory requirements.”

The move follows hot on the heels of Proofpoint’s acquisition of UK security firm Hornetsecurity earlier this month - a move the vendor said will bolster its Microsoft 365 protection and “significantly enhance” its human-centric security capabilities.

Financial terms of the Nuclei deal were not disclosed.