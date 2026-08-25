Freeths names new CTO in digital transformation push

The former Forvis Mazars executive will lead the law firm’s technology strategy as it continues to invest in digital transformation

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Published In News 2 min read
Freeths chief technology officer (CTO) John Jones pictured wearing a suit with open collar shirt.
(Image credit: Freeths)

Freeths has announced the appointment of John Jones as its new chief technology officer (CTO), in a move the law firm said will strengthen its leadership bench and growth ambitions.

Jones will work across Freeths’ twelve offices located across the UK and will oversee the shaping and delivery of its technology strategy.

His remit will include ensuring the business has secure, resilient, and future-ready technology platforms that support employees, improve the client experience, and enable operational efficiency.

In an announcement, Freeths national managing partner Karl Jansen said the appointment comes at an “important point” in the company’s ongoing growth and development.

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“Technology is central to how we support our people, serve our clients and operate as a modern law firm,” he commented.

“John’s depth of experience, combined with his pragmatic and inclusive leadership style, will be instrumental as we continue to build scalable, resilient and innovative technology foundations across the firm.”

Headquartered in Nottingham, Freeths is a UK commercial law firm serving private and public sector clients, including organizations such as Centrica, Aldi, Mercedes-Benz UK, Tarmac, Experian, and Harworth.

Jones joins the business with more than 30 years’ experience across technology and professional services. Most recently, he served as CTO at Forvis Mazars and previously held senior tech roles at BDO.

He began his career as a software developer working on business-critical applications before moving into senior technology leadership positions within the professional services sector.

Jones’ experience includes working with enterprise platforms such as Microsoft, Workday, and legal-specific technologies, while his expertise spans data, digital skills, large-scale transformation programs, as well as the safe and effective use of emerging technologies such as AI.

Commenting on his new role, Jones said he was impressed by Freeths’ existing technology platforms, as well as the clarity of its plans for the future.

“Professional services, and the legal sector in particular, is going through significant change, and technology has a vital role to play in enabling better outcomes for clients and colleagues,” he explained.

“I’m excited to be joining Freeths and to be working closely with teams across the business to support the next stage of the firm’s journey.”

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Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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