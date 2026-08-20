Colt DCS names Quy Nguyen as chief executive officer
The experienced leader steps into the role on a full-time basis following a four-month spell as acting CEO
Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) has announced the appointment of Quy Nguyen as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.
Nguyen steps into the role having served as acting CEO since April 2026, following the retirement of Niclas Sanfridsson.
Since first joining Colt DCS in 2016, he has held a number of senior leadership positions across sales and marketing, customer experience, design, and delivery business functions.
In his most recent role as chief sales officer (CSO), he played a key role in strengthening the firm’s commercial strategy and customer relationships.
Prior to joining the business, Nguyen also served in senior leadership roles spanning finance, strategy, and general management, where he built experience in scaling businesses and delivering growth.
As CEO, he will now lead Colt DCS through its next phase of expansion, as it looks to scale its global platform and support customers’ growing digital infrastructure requirements.
In an announcement, Colt DCS chairman Tim Cohen said Nguyen’s “exceptional leadership” has been a key factor in the company’s significant recent growth and transformation.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
“His deep understanding of our customers, our people, and our business, combined with his strategic vision and proven track record of execution, made him the outstanding choice to lead the company,” he commented.
“As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate globally, we are confident that Quy will build upon our strong foundations and position Colt DCS for continued long-term success."
Colt DCS operates 15 data centers globally, with a further 12 sites under development across nine cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.
With nearly 800MW of capacity under development across its key markets, the company said it is well-positioned to support the growing demand for digital infrastructure that is being driven by continued cloud adoption and the rapid expansion of AI workloads across Europe and Asia.
"I am honoured to be appointed CEO of Colt DCS at such an exciting time for our company and industry,” Nguyen commented. "We have built a strong track record for delivering world-class digital infrastructure, fostering trusted customer relationships, and executing ambitious growth plans across key markets.”
Nguyen said Colt DCS will support customers’ evolving needs through continued investment, operational excellence, and innovation, as demand for sustainable cloud and AI infrastructure continues to grow.
“I look forward to working alongside our talented teams around the world to build on our strong foundations, expand our global platform, and deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders," he added.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
This company wants you to break out of its security sandbox
News A new HackerOne bounty scheme challenges participants to breach a Vercel sandbox
-
Data belonging to 3.75 million patients exposed in the CareCloud breach
News The number of victims in the CareCloud breach has surged to over three and a half million
-
Rackspace names Chetan Gupta as chief AI officer in sovereignty push
News The AI veteran joins the enterprise infrastructure vendor from Hitachi and will lead its strategy around enterprise and sovereign AI
-
Tricentis names Erika Dean as chief information security officer
News The former Robinhood and Capital One security leader will oversee enterprise and product security as AI adoption continues to accelerate
-
Everpure names Craig Robertson as head of partners for EMEA and LatAm
News The company veteran will oversee partner strategy across the regions as the storage vendor looks to accelerate channel growth
-
Qualcomm appoints Wassim Chourbaji to lead EMEA operations
News The long-serving Qualcomm executive succeeds Enrico Salvatori, who will retire next year after 25 years with the semiconductor giant
-
‘Real-time data remains the voice that every leader must hear’: This one engineering role could be the key to building a truly data-driven enterprise
News AI has increased the expectation for fast, or even instant, decisions. Data streaming engineers could help leaders keep pace
-
Nebula appoints Rob Kittler to drive UK partner recruitment
News The former Gamma executive will lead the communications vendor's reseller and MSP acquisition strategy
-
Cohesity taps Seb Fitzjohn to lead European partner strategy
News The former ServiceNow executive will oversee the vendor’s channel go-to-market efforts across the region
-
Meta used a ‘constellation of internal artificial intelligence systems’ to target workers in recent layoffs, lawsuit claims – keystroke monitoring data, AI token usage, and performance ratings allegedly decided employee fates
News Former Meta employees allege that an AI system used to select people for layoffs was biased