Colt DCS names Quy Nguyen as chief executive officer

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) has announced the appointment of Quy Nguyen as chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Nguyen steps into the role having served as acting CEO since April 2026, following the retirement of Niclas Sanfridsson.

Since first joining Colt DCS in 2016, he has held a number of senior leadership positions across sales and marketing, customer experience, design, and delivery business functions.

In his most recent role as chief sales officer (CSO), he played a key role in strengthening the firm’s commercial strategy and customer relationships.

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Prior to joining the business, Nguyen also served in senior leadership roles spanning finance, strategy, and general management, where he built experience in scaling businesses and delivering growth.

As CEO, he will now lead Colt DCS through its next phase of expansion, as it looks to scale its global platform and support customers’ growing digital infrastructure requirements.

In an announcement, Colt DCS chairman Tim Cohen said Nguyen’s “exceptional leadership” has been a key factor in the company’s significant recent growth and transformation.

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“His deep understanding of our customers, our people, and our business, combined with his strategic vision and proven track record of execution, made him the outstanding choice to lead the company,” he commented.

“As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate globally, we are confident that Quy will build upon our strong foundations and position Colt DCS for continued long-term success."

Colt DCS operates 15 data centers globally, with a further 12 sites under development across nine cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

With nearly 800MW of capacity under development across its key markets, the company said it is well-positioned to support the growing demand for digital infrastructure that is being driven by continued cloud adoption and the rapid expansion of AI workloads across Europe and Asia.

"I am honoured to be appointed CEO of Colt DCS at such an exciting time for our company and industry,” Nguyen commented. "We have built a strong track record for delivering world-class digital infrastructure, fostering trusted customer relationships, and executing ambitious growth plans across key markets.”

Nguyen said Colt DCS will support customers’ evolving needs through continued investment, operational excellence, and innovation, as demand for sustainable cloud and AI infrastructure continues to grow.

“I look forward to working alongside our talented teams around the world to build on our strong foundations, expand our global platform, and deliver long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders," he added.

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