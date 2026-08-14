Tricentis names Erika Dean as chief information security officer
The former Robinhood and Capital One security leader will oversee enterprise and product security as AI adoption continues to accelerate
Tricentis has announced the appointment of Erika Dean as chief information security officer (CISO), as the software quality specialist moves to strengthen its enterprise and product security capabilities.
Dean is tasked with leading Tricentis’ global security strategy, with responsibility for enterprise cybersecurity, compliance, and product security.
A seasoned industry veteran, she joins the company with more than two decades of cybersecurity leadership experience across the financial services and technology sectors. Previously, she built and led security programs at Robinhood and Capital One.
As CISO, Dean will work across the business to develop its enterprise and product security programs, with a focus on strengthening software supply chain security, as well as cyber resilience and governance across its portfolio.
Her remit also includes supporting the Tricentis Agentic Quality Engineering Platform as AI becomes increasingly embedded in the software development lifecycle.
“Cybersecurity is foundational to the trust our customers place in Tricentis,” said Tricentis CEO Kevin Thompson in an announcement. “Erika's expertise in building enterprise security programs and her customer-centric approach make her the ideal leader to drive Tricentis’ continued efforts to deliver innovative software quality solutions that enable customers to move faster without compromising security or governance.”
Dean’s appointment comes as businesses face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and greater scrutiny around AI adoption, software supply chains, and the protection of sensitive data.
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Tricentis eyes resilience gains
Austin-headquartered Tricentis develops software quality and testing technology designed to help enterprises automate and accelerate software development and release processes.
Its Agentic Quality Engineering Platform uses AI to automate software quality processes across enterprise application environments.
Tricentis said its latest leadership appointment reinforces its ongoing efforts to maintain a robust security program while helping customers deliver software securely.
Commenting on her new role, Dean said the growing use of AI in software development is changing the role security teams must play in protecting both businesses and their customers.
“As AI continues to transform the way software is built, security must extend beyond protecting our own organization to earning our customers’ trust in the software running in their critical environments,” she explained.
“Tricentis sits at a critical point in the software development lifecycle, where quality, security and governance all work together.
“I’m excited to build on the company’s strong security-first culture and partner with our customers to help them navigate the evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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