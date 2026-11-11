Nutanix names Sven Schoenaerts as new EMEA channel and alliances chief

Schoenaerts’ promotion comes as the vendor moves to strengthen its partner ecosystem and drive growth across the region

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Nutanix has announced the promotion of Sven Schoenaerts to vice president EMEA, channel and technology alliances, as the hybrid multi-cloud vendor continues to strengthen its partner ecosystem.

The move expands Schoenaerts’ existing channel leadership responsibilities to include technology alliances across EMEA, having played a key role in the growth and transformation of Nutanix’s partner ecosystem in the region.

He steps into the new position with a successful track record of developing the firm’s channel business, strengthening relationships with partners, as well as supporting its regional growth.

In an announcement, Nutanix senior vice president for EMEA Sammy Zoghlami praised Schoenaerts’ impact on the company’s channel business and its network of partnerships.

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“Sven has helped us build a channel organisation that works closely with partners to identify new business opportunities and deliver the technology and expertise customers need,” he said. “I'm delighted to see him take on this expanded role as we continue to invest in our partner ecosystem.”

With this continued investment, Nutanix said it is aiming to help partners develop new opportunities across hybrid multi-cloud, modern applications, and enterprise AI.

The company also recently announced a revamp of its Elevate Partner Program for FY27 that will see systems integrators added into the initiative for the first time, alongside the introduction of new incentives and improved support for partner-led services.

In his new role, Schoenaerts will oversee Nutanix’s channel and alliances strategy across EMEA, responsible for further strengthening partner engagement, developing new business opportunities, and supporting the company’s wider channel growth ambitions.

Specifically, the vendor said he will prioritize the strengthening of collaboration between channel and technology partners, development of new business opportunities, as well as ensuring the ecosystem offers the level of technical expertise and resources that customers require.

Commenting on his expanded remit, Schoenaerts highlighted the “significant opportunities” that lie ahead for Nutanix and its partners, as customers look for greater flexibility and guidance when managing their IT environments.

“I want to make sure we continue to give our partners the support, expertise and opportunities they need to grow their businesses with Nutanix,” he explained. “We have built some very strong relationships across EMEA, and I'm looking forward to building on those as we take the next steps together.”

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Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

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