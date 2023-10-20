Rubrik adds former Zscaler executive to leadership ranks

Rubrik has continued its leadership shakeup with the appointment of Ismail Elmas as its new group vice president of international business.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the cyber security field, the seasoned veteran is well-versed in building sales teams, as well as driving strategic organizational growth.

He joins the company having spent the last four years at cloud security firm Zscaler, where he worked to drive growth and lead teams in international markets such as Europe and Asia.

Prior to his spell at Zscaler, Elmas held various leadership positions at software companies, including AppDynamics and BMC Software.

In an announcement, Rubrik chief revenue officer Brian McCarthy said Elmas’ extensive experience will help provide a springboard for the company’s global growth ambitions.

“We are delighted to welcome Ismail to the Rubrik leadership team, where he will continue to build and scale Rubrik’s international business,” he commented. “His expertise and skill set are a great fit for our vision as we accelerate our market strategies to deliver cyber resilience to our customers across the world.”

Elmas’ appointment is the latest in a string of leadership hires for Rubrik. The company recently announced the appointment of former MongoDB executive Jesse Green as its new vice president of sales for the Americas, while Andres Botero was also unveiled as its chief marketing officer in June.

Rubrik’s leadership revamp has also extended to the board room, with former Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin becoming a member of the board in January, while former Microsoft chairman John W. Thompson became lead independent director in December 2022.

In its quest to further grow its data security offering, Rubrik also recently completed the acquisition of data security posture management platform Laminar – a move the firm said will combine cyber recovery cyber posture across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS.

Additionally, the company struck a new collaboration with Microsoft back in June that will see Rubrik Security Cloud leverage generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) through integrations with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI Service.

“Ransomware isn't going away anytime soon, especially as the amount of data that organizations hold accumulates and the surface area for hackers to target grows rapidly,” Elmas said.

“Data security and data posture need to be a top priority for all organizations. I'm excited to help customers increase their cyber resilience and work alongside this leadership team to advance the business and growth opportunities across Europe and Asia.”