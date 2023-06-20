Rubrik appoints Andres Botero as chief marketing officer
The seasoned SaaS leader is tasked with driving go-to-market strategies as the company looks to further growth
Zero trust data security provider Rubrik has announced the appointment of enterprise SaaS veteran Andres Botero as its new chief marketing officer.
Botero is tasked with driving Rubrik’s go-to-market strategies and growth initiatives, as the company reinforces its focus on cyber resilience and the rollout of cloud solutions for securing business data.
“Cyber attacks have become an inevitable reality, and as a result, organizations now recognize that cyber resilience is the only option to secure their business,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s CEO and co-founder.
“Andres’ experience creating and leading new categories, as well as building powerful go-to-market strategies will help fuel Rubrik’s growth as we continue to define the future of cyber security.”
A seasoned marketer and SaaS leader, Botero brings more than 20 years’ experience at cloud enterprise software companies.
Most recently, he served as chief strategy and marketing officer at SaaS modern accounting specialist BlackList, where he was responsible for driving the company’s strategy and global marketing.
During his tenure, BlackLine more than doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR).
Prior to his time there, Botero was the chief marketing officer of SAP-acquired CallidusCloud and Aria Systems. He also previously held leadership roles at both SAP and Siebel Systems, which was acquired by Oracle.
“Data security threats – especially ransomware – are some of the toughest challenges for which executive teams and cyber security leaders must prepare,” Botero said.
“Rubrik is leading the charge in cyber security by creating new categories of solutions and building partnerships that secure data and provide customers the confidence of cyber resilience.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join this successful leadership team and to work with the company to accelerate our market strategies and growth.”
Botero’s appointment is the latest in a string of key leadership hires for Rubrik.
Most recently, the company announced the appointments of former Microsoft chairman John W. Thompson as lead independent director, and former Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin as a board member.
Back in April, the firm also unveiled the first members of the Rubrik CISO Advisory Board.
Chaired by Chris Krebs, the first director of the US’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and founding partner of the Krebs Stamos Group, the board includes cyber security experts and leadership figures from Albertsons, Booking.com, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Schneider Electric.
Channel Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
Most Popular
By Ross Kelly
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Thank you for signing up to Channel Pro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.