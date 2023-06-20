Rubrik appoints Andres Botero as chief marketing officer

Zero trust data security provider Rubrik has announced the appointment of enterprise SaaS veteran Andres Botero as its new chief marketing officer.

Botero is tasked with driving Rubrik’s go-to-market strategies and growth initiatives, as the company reinforces its focus on cyber resilience and the rollout of cloud solutions for securing business data.

“Cyber attacks have become an inevitable reality, and as a result, organizations now recognize that cyber resilience is the only option to secure their business,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s CEO and co-founder.

“Andres’ experience creating and leading new categories, as well as building powerful go-to-market strategies will help fuel Rubrik’s growth as we continue to define the future of cyber security.”

A seasoned marketer and SaaS leader, Botero brings more than 20 years’ experience at cloud enterprise software companies.

Most recently, he served as chief strategy and marketing officer at SaaS modern accounting specialist BlackList, where he was responsible for driving the company’s strategy and global marketing.

During his tenure, BlackLine more than doubled its annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Prior to his time there, Botero was the chief marketing officer of SAP-acquired CallidusCloud and Aria Systems. He also previously held leadership roles at both SAP and Siebel Systems, which was acquired by Oracle.

“Data security threats – especially ransomware – are some of the toughest challenges for which executive teams and cyber security leaders must prepare,” Botero said.

“Rubrik is leading the charge in cyber security by creating new categories of solutions and building partnerships that secure data and provide customers the confidence of cyber resilience.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join this successful leadership team and to work with the company to accelerate our market strategies and growth.”

Botero’s appointment is the latest in a string of key leadership hires for Rubrik.

Most recently, the company announced the appointments of former Microsoft chairman John W. Thompson as lead independent director, and former Palo Alto Networks CEO Mark McLaughlin as a board member.

Back in April, the firm also unveiled the first members of the Rubrik CISO Advisory Board.