UiPath poaches HPE exec Pradeep Kumar to lead strategic transformation plans

Enterprise automation software provider UiPath has announced the appointment of HPE executive Pradeep Kumar as its new senior vice president of services and customer success.

Reporting to chief customer officer Kelly Ducourty, Kumar will lead strategic initiatives aimed at delivering digital transformation support and execution via the UiPath Business Automation Platform.

A seasoned technology veteran, he joins the company from HPE, where he most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of the HPE Services business. In that role, he specialized in assisting organizations with accelerating their digital transformation.

During a 13-year tenure at HPE, he also previously held the roles of senior vice president of global shared delivery, as well as vice president of global customer experience at the firm’s technology services section.

Kumar will now leverage his experience and expertise to drive customer experience at UiPath - a company he describes as being “at the nexus of revolutionary change” as organizations increasingly look to AI and automation achieve their business goals.

“I am passionate about building high performing teams in customer-centric environments and working side by side with customers to collaborate on shared goals and exceed their expectations,” he commented.

“We have an incredible opportunity to add value to our customers as they scale and grow, and I look forward to ensuring every customer achieves success with the UiPath platform.”

Powered by AI, UiPath’s Business Automation Platform combines robotic process automation (RPA) with a suite of capabilities designed to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end-processes.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: AWS) Discover insights that will help you succeed with your AI goals



DOWNLOAD NOW

The software provider said Kumar’s appointment will help its global customers leverage the platform to achieve “breakthrough business outcomes” and increase their competitive advantage through scaled automation.

“As our more than 10,000 customers worldwide transform through AI and automation, our ability to support every step of their journey toward remarkable business outcomes is paramount,” explained Kelly Ducourty, chief customer officer at UiPath.

“Pradeep serves an essential role in our commitment to deliver exceptional customer experiences, and our unified Services and Customer Success team under his leadership will enable our customers to achieve their goals faster.

“Pradeep’s impressive background in customer success will drive meaningful and impactful journeys for our customers as they build greater capacity for AI- and automation-first business processes.”