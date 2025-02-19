Canon names Shinichi ‘Sam’ Yoshida as new president and CEO for EMEA

Canon has announced the appointment of Shinichi ‘Sam’ Yoshida as its new president and CEO for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Previously based in the USA, Yoshida steps into the role having most recently served as executive vice president and general manager of Canon’s marketing strategy unit, as well as chairman and CEO of Canon Solutions America and Canon Financial Services.

The company veteran was also part of the original team that established Canon Virginia, the firm’s major manufacturing site in the Americas.

From March 1, Yoshida will take the reins of the regional sales organization which has operations across 120 countries, employs around 12,300 staff, and contributes roughly a quarter of Canon’s global revenues annually.

Canon said Yoshida will leverage his wealth of expertise across manufacturing, innovation, and recycling to strengthen and grow its existing core businesses. He will also work to drive expansion into new areas such as B2B imaging, industrial and commercial printing, and information management solutions.

“Canon is the market leader in imaging and print technologies with millions of customers throughout EMEA; this diverse and exciting region is full of opportunity and I am honored to be leading the business through the next phase of innovation and growth." Yoshida said in an announcement.

Yoshida succeeds Yuichi Ishizuka, who retires after seven years as EMEA chief and a 44-year career at the company.

During that time, Ishizuka held various senior leadership positions around the world and is credited with pioneering the launch of the firm’s world-renowned Cinema EOS line in the US.

“Today we have announced the retirement of our president and CEO Yuichi Ishizuka following seven years leading our Canon EMEA organization and an esteemed 44-year career with Canon where he held senior positions globally, including Japan, USA, and Canada,” the company said in a LinkedIn announcement .

“We will miss his leadership, energy, and commitment to colleagues, customers, and partners.”