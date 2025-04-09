Datatonic eyes fresh growth drive with new CEO appointment
The former Norcloud executive will oversee Datatonic’s operations across the UK, Europe, and North America
Datatonic has announced the appointment of Scott Eivers as its new CEO as the enterprise data and AI solutions provider looks to its next phase of growth.
Eivers will oversee the firm’s operations in the UK, Europe, and North America, spanning all business divisions in consulting, managed services, as well as its academy.
An experienced industry leader, Eivers joins the company from services partner and IBM company, Norcloud, where he served as regional director for the UK and Ireland.
There, he was responsible for rapidly scaling the business from a challenger into a market leader and, as part of a wider chief growth officer role, also helped establish its marketing and product functions.
Prior to that, Eivers served at Gartner Consulting, working to scale its small business and consulting function as the firm established itself as a prominent entity across the EMEA region.
In his new role as Datatonic CEO, Eivers is tasked with spearheading further growth at the firm.
"I have been truly inspired by the leading data and AI tech talent at Datatonic,” Eivers commented. “I am looking forward to working beside such transformational thinkers at this incredible AI market crossroads”.
Datatonic expansion continues
Founded in 2013, Datatonic specializes in cloud data and AI services, with ROI-driven offerings designed to optimize operations and drive the customer experience. The firm also offers cloud data migration and marketing analytics solutions, training, and managed services.
In recent years, Datatonic has found success with helping large organizations leverage generative AI, notably building a large-scale GenOps platform to deploy more than 600 models for communications giant Vodafone.
Other wins include achieving a 15% reduction in customer churn for Cineverse, as well as becoming a launch partner for Google Cloud’s new Agentspace offering.
The company said its team is now rapidly growing to meet the growing demand for strategic technical partners as businesses increasingly look to AI to drive success.
“The journey we have been on has been exhilarating to date and we’re excited to take the next step,” said Datatonic founder Louis Decuypere.
“After nearly 10 incredible years building this company, and with Datatonic stronger than ever, I believe now is the perfect moment to transition leadership for our next phase of growth.
“My commitment to Datatonic and belief in our future remains stronger than ever, and with Scott’s leadership and our amazing team, I am incredibly excited about the unprecedented success ahead.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
