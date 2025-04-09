Group-IB launches partner program as channel-first strategy kicks off in Europe

Cybersecurity solutions provider Group-IB has announced the launch of a new partner program as part of its channel-first strategy adoption in Europe.

The new five-tiered initiative has been designed to equip resellers, MSSPs, and technology partners with the tools, expertise, and support required to help organizations defend against evolving cyber threats.

In an announcement, Group-IB said the program forms a key part of its ongoing commitment and expansion in Europe, where it is adopting a channel-first strategy.

"Group-IB's Partner Program is built on our 'glocal' vision - combining global threat intelligence with deep local expertise, and reflects our dedication to building a resilient cybersecurity ecosystem across Europe - at a time when cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated and adaptive,” commented Dmitry Tunkin, Group-IB’s chief regional officer for Europe.

Under the hood of the Group-IB Partner Program

The program consists of five tiers - Standard, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum - with each level introducing progressively greater benefits and collaboration opportunities

This is a structure the company said will see partners receive increased support and rewards as they grow.

Partners are able to offer Group-IB’s cybersecurity solutions, which include threat intelligence, digital risk protection, network detection and response, extended detection and response (XDR), and more.

The program also offers specialized training and certification resources through the Group-IB Partner Academy to help enhance technical expertise, as well as dedicated support, from pre-sales engineering to post deployment assistance.

Additionally, the firm said partners can leverage scalable revenue opportunities, such as competitive discounts, strong renewal rates, and performance-based incentives, as well as a host of marketing resources and support.

“Our latest High-Tech Crime Trends Report shows how cyber criminals are rapidly evolving their tactics, making real-time intelligence and proactive defense more critical than ever,” Tunkin explained.

“This program equips our partners with the investigative expertise, advanced threat intelligence, and technology needed to stay ahead of emerging threats.

“By working together, we can build a stronger, more secure digital ecosystem for businesses and communities across the region." 

