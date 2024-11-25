Nasuni revamps partner program to bolster ecosystem support

Nasuni has launched the next iteration of its partner program in a move the firm said will deliver a more robust and supportive framework for its partners and resellers.

Available now, the revamped initiative introduces a new tiered structure with a suite of dedicated resources designed to help partners navigate the modern hybrid cloud landscape – a market Gartner has tipped to grow to $145 billion by 2027.

In an announcement, Nasuni said the combination of its File Data Platform and its new partner program will help partners meet growing market demand as well as support customers’ growth and operational agility.

“We are fully committed to our partner-driven model as they are integral to our growth,” commented Matthew Grantham, head of worldwide partners at Nasuni. “This program is built with them in mind.

“The new tiering system and value-based incentives provide opportunities for partners of all sizes and capabilities to succeed alongside Nasuni.”

Nasuni talks up new tiers and incentives

The new Nasuni Partner Program now includes two partnership tiers designed to demonstrate capabilities and business success, as well as provide dedicated benefits and support to drive growth.

With the ‘Essential’ tier, partners can highlight their “clear and frictionless” reselling ability, Nasuni said, while ‘Advanced’ underlines an “accelerated path to market” for partners building out a solution practice with the platform.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The initiative also introduces a value-based incentive model to help partners differentiate themselves and unlock greater value based on their contributions to the Nasuni ecosystem.

The model has been designed to reward partners for their cloud-based certifications, go-to-market strategies, and software-centric capabilities, as opposed to simply focusing on volume and value generation.

Partner portal

Additionally, Nasuni has refreshed its partner portal, which it said will act as a “one-stop shop” for partners accessing tools and resources.

The revamped hub includes features such as automated registration and onboarding, centralized training and certification resources, as well as co-branding campaigns and streamlined market development fund (MDF) requests.

Alongside tier visibility, the portal also includes detailed reporting, synchronized organizational charts, and account mapping functionality, the firm revealed.

“As a partner-driven organization, many of Nasuni’s solutions are channeled through our partners, ensuring they are at the center of all sales engagements,” Grantham added.

“The program’s resale model is designed to be marketplace-friendly, supporting our partners as they navigate the growing demand for hybrid cloud solutions.”