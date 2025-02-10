Pure Storage targets partner growth with revamped reseller program

Pure Storage has announced a refresh of its Reseller Partner Program in a bid to drive partner profitability.

The revamp aims to equip partners with the tools to cater to customers’ data storage and modernization needs, the firm said, as well as enable tailoring of the Pure Storage platform to address solution-specific use cases, such as AI and cyber resilience.

Partners can now benefit from new solution-oriented training, with on-demand courses and technical boot camps available to those looking to enhance proficiencies.

Specifically, Pure said its solution-oriented use cases focus on four key areas to help partners drive transformation, including hybrid cloud optimization, AI-ready infrastructure, modern applications, and cyber resilience.

The program also features new tools, incentives, and rebates designed to accelerate customers’ transition to the Pure Storage platform.

In an announcement, Pure said the additions will help channel partners maximize their earning potential while providing enhanced support to customers.

“Pure Storage is deeply committed to driving shared success with its partners and we are excited to deliver a reimagined program experience that positions partners for exponential growth,” commented Amy Fowler, general manager of Pure Storage’s Commercial business.

“Partners recognize the unrivalled value in leading with the Pure Storage Platform to solve customers’ most challenging data storage use cases and guiding their imperative to build and operate responsibly for a sustainable future.”

Pure Storage expands partner tool options

Alongside the new training options, resellers can also access a host of updated tools through the program.

With Pure Partner Intelligence, partners can leverage real-time insights and analytics to identify growth opportunities, while Pure Realize serves up use case proposals, price quotes, and solution expertise to help partners differentiate themselves as providers.

There’s also a new digital partner master services agreement (DPMSA) process on hand for automated customer upgrades, expansions, and renewals via the Pure1 platform. Pure said the process enables quote requests, purchase orders, and installations in “a fraction of the time” it takes with competitors.

Additionally, partners will find a redesigned partner portal, new CPQ tooling for guided selling, as well as further updates later in the fiscal year, Pure said.

“Pure really leaned in and revamped their Reseller Partner Program by enhancing the unique tools and processes we need to deliver additional value to our customers,” commented Kapil Bansal, SVP of Partner Management & Solutions at SHI International, a Pure partner.

“From more relevant platform and solution-level enablement, to smarter and better-aligned incentives, to intelligence in recognizing growth opportunities, these program enhancements will help more efficiently address the huge customer demand in the storage market.”