Dropbox appoints Jim Rudall to lead EMEA commercial business

Dropbox has appointed Jim Rudall as head of EMEA, as the collaboration and content management specialist looks to strengthen its commercial operations across the region.

Rudall will lead the company’s regional go-to-market strategy and commercial business, working with teams across EMEA to drive customer success and support continued growth.

A seasoned industry veteran, Rudall brings more than 15 years’ experience from across the technology sector, most recently as GM for EMEA at Intuit Mailchimp.

Prior to that, he served as head of revenue for EMEA at Shopify, where he led the expansion of the company’s regional sales organization, and has previously held senior leadership roles at Rakuten, Usablenet, and Experian Marketing Services.

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Commenting on his new role, Rudall said he was attracted to Dropbox’s focus on addressing the practical workplace hurdles faced by customers.

“One of the things that drew me to Dropbox was its focus on solving real customer challenges,” he explained. “I'm looking forward to partnering with businesses across EMEA to understand where they experience friction –whether that's finding the right information, collaborating with colleagues or moving work through review and approval – and to help them unlock more efficient ways of working.”

San Francisco-headquartered Dropbox provides cloud-based content collaboration and document management software used by millions of businesses and individuals worldwide. In recent years, the company has expanded beyond file storage through the addition of AI-powered search and workflow capabilities, while also strengthening its digital agreements offering through Dropbox Sign.

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The firm’s latest appointment comes as it continues to invest in its international go-to-market organization as businesses adapt to hybrid working models and AI-driven workplace transformation .

Rudall said organizations across EMEA now require technology capable of integrating with existing workflows while also supporting the growing use of AI in the workplace.

"As work becomes increasingly distributed and AI reshapes how organisations operate, businesses need technology that fits seamlessly into the tools and workflows they already rely on, without compromising security or control,” he added.

“Dropbox brings together content, context and digital agreements with Dropbox Sign in one secure place, while integrating with the AI tools teams use every day. Together, these capabilities help organisations across EMEA stay aligned, move work forward faster and get more value from their content.”