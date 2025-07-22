The Channel Recruiter and Nebula debut new global talent resourcing solution

The Channel Recruiter and Nebula Global Services have teamed up to launch Tech Talent on Tap, a new global resourcing solution tailored to the technology channel.

The move combines The Channel Recruiter’s expertise in sector-specific recruitment with Nebula’s global service delivery capabilities and technical service infrastructure.

The resulting Resource-as-a-Service (RaaS) initiative aims to give VARs, MSPs, GSIs, and channel organizations seamless, on-demand access to world class technical professionals.

The vendor and technology agnostic service offers a “dynamic and results-driven approach” to bridging the skills gap and helping channel firms tackle rising operational costs, the companies said in an announcement.

“We are excited that Nebula Global Services has agreed to partner with us and launch Tech Talent on Tap,” commented Zoe Chatley, founder and CEO at The Channel Recruiter.

“Our joint global Resource-as-a-Service offers the IT channel a service like no other, offering quick, on-demand technical resource and people solutions.”

According to Chatley, the RaaS offering goes beyond basic recruitment to offer ways to help channel firms scale rapidly, improve performance, and keep pace with the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This isn’t just about filling roles — it’s about redefining how the channel scales, innovates, and competes,” she continued. “Tech Talent on Tap delivers cutting-edge capabilities with a results-first mindset, enabling firms to accelerate growth, drive transformation, and lead the future of tech.”

The duo said the service is focused squarely on the desired outcomes of both the channel partner as well as their end user client, whether the goal is a complete technical outsource function, or a supplement of existing resources.

Commenting on the partnership, Ross Teague, Nebula’s founder and CEO, described Tech Talent on Tap as a “game-changing resourcing solution” that will equip VARs, MSPs, and GSIs with instant access to elite technical talent.

“As pioneers in our respective domains, this strategic alliance sets a bold new benchmark for the global technology channel,” he said.