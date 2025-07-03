TD Synnex teams up with Cordon Group to expand lifecycle services in Europe

TD Synnex has announced an expansion of its Renew program in Europe through a new strategic partnership with Cordon Group and its affiliate SLS (Second Life Solutions).

The collaboration will see TD Synnex’s lifecycle portfolio incorporate trade-in offerings for Windows laptops, gaming consoles, and various IT equipment, alongside its existing mobile device services.

In an announcement, the distributor said the strategic partnership will enhance its circular IT offerings and enable European resellers and vendors to deliver sustainable solutions in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are excited to offer our resellers and vendors an expanded suite of lifecycle services that not only enhance their business opportunities but also contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Janis Kemers, vice president of services, Endpoint Solutions, Europe at TD Synnex.

“Our partnership with Cordon Group exemplifies our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the IT ecosystem."

Circular IT services

Headquartered in Dinan, France, Cordon Group specializes in the manufacture, repair, refurbishment, and recycling of electronic products such as smartphones, customer premises equipment (CPE), network cards, and more.

Founded in 1989, the firm operates throughout the entire lifecycle of telecommunications terminals, in addition to consumer electronics such as TVs, household appliances, and urban mobility equipment.

Thanks to the new strategic partnership, resellers can now access Cordon Group’s lifecycle offering through the TD Synnex Renew portal account.

As part of the agreement, the distribution giant will look to drive business development through local campaigns and support tech refresh programs with hardware vendors across Europe, while Cordon Group will leverage its circular IT capabilities to process the devices.

Additionally, the TD Synnex Renew program will introduce a host of new circular IT services - including certified data wipe services, IT asset disposition (ITAD), refurbishment, technical repair, as well as onsite in-custody services.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with TD Synnex in extending the reach of our circular IT services to more businesses and across a broader range of technologies throughout Europe," commented Olivier De Rugy, CEO of Cordon Group.

