Rubrik partners with Microsoft to drive generative AI-powered cyber recovery

Data security provider Rubrik has announced a new collaboration with Microsoft which aims to accelerate cyber recovery through generative AI and natural language processing (NLP).

Building upon Rubrik’s existing channel offering, the move will see Rubrik Security Cloud integrated with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI Service to reduce the time required to investigate and determine responses to cyber incidents.

According to Rubrik Zero Labs’ State of Data Security report , just 56% of IT and security leaders reported developing or reviewing an incident response plan in 2022, while security operations center (SOC) and incident response teams have become inundated with alerts each day, making prioritization time-consuming.

Rubrik and Microsoft say the new integrations will help SOC teams investigate the most pressing cyber events, as well as offer up remediation guidance.

“In a time when bad actors are becoming increasingly inventive, organizations must lean on AI to turn the tables on attackers,” said Charlie Bell, executive vice president of security, compliance, identity, and management at Microsoft.

“Working with Rubrik establishes a counterpoint to the modern threats that our customers are facing and allows organizations to react to incidents more quickly.

“Through the speed of AI, we believe security defenders will be able to identify and stop attacks faster than ever before.”

The development expands Rubrik’s existing integration with Microsoft Sentinel, which was announced back in October 2022.

Now, Rubrik says its platform’s ability to provide time series data insights directly into Microsoft Sentinel will enable organizations to tackle evolving cyber threats and safeguard sensitive data.

Thanks to the new integration, Rubrik can now leverage large language models and generative AI through OpenAI to automatically create recommended task workstreams in Microsoft Sentinel. Security and IT teams will be able to streamline incident creation, automate recommended task workstreams , as well as accelerate overall cyber recovery.

Bipul Sinha, CEO and co-founder at Rubrik, said the explosion of generative AI will kick start a new age of cyber attacks that “go far beyond human comprehension”.

“We must fight fire with fire and use generative AI to not only understand future cyber events but to also prevent and defend against them,” he said. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft and continue to build upon our progressive and long-standing partnership.