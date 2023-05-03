GoTo Resolve now available via Ingram Micro’s UK cloud marketplace

UCC and remote support provider GoTo has expanded its UK relationship with distributor Ingram Micro, announcing the availability of GoTo Resolve for MSPs via the Ingram Cloud Marketplace.

Launched last February, the solution is designed to provide “frictionless, fast, and flexible” IT support without big price tags, the vendor said.

Its features include MSP-specific account administration and reporting, PSA integrations, and modern remote monitoring and management (RMM) capabilities, alongside GoTo’s usual remote support tools.

The offering is also backed up by a zero-trust security architecture to help protect businesses and their customers from software supply chain attacks .

In an announcement, Robinder Koura, GoTo’s head of partner sales for EMEA, said ongoing economic pressures have created a “huge demand” for managed services in the UK as companies “look to consolidate their IT stack” and more efficiently manage their IT resources.

“We recognized the need to make access to our new GoTo Resolve solution for MSPs as easy as possible and Ingram Micro is the ideal partner to make that happen,” he said.

“Our history of success working together means they have a deep understanding of GoTo’s product value, and their impressive network of solutions providers in the UK and focus on cloud technologies made the Cloud Marketplace a natural home for GoTo Resolve for MSPs.

“We are excited to continue the global expansion of our relationship to provide UK businesses with the access to IT support and management capabilities they need.”

Ingram Micro’s UK reseller partners can purchase the GoTo Resolve via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace platform, with its automated purchasing and provisioning processes enabling seamless set-up and management of the solution.

Commenting on the addition, the distributor said GoTo’s offering has “identified a real need in the market” that will tackle many of its partners’ requirements.

“Its unique all-in-one solution for remote IT management and monitoring addresses a large portion of the Ingram Micro partners’ needs, including supporting disparate workforces, becoming more responsive and able to focus on more strategic IT planning,” said Ovidiu Gherghel, director of cloud and cyber security at Ingram Micro UK.

“Given security is high on the agenda for many businesses too, the zero-trust security architecture integrated into GoTo Resolve for MSPs also provides additional reassurance.

“We are excited about expanding our relationship with such an experienced technology provider that is dedicated to helping our partners in the IT channel do even more for their end customers.”