Kaseya expands its product suites with IT Complete 2.0

Unified IT management and software provider Kaseya has unveiled the next iteration of its all-in-one IT solutions platform, IT Complete 2.0.

The refresh was announced at Kaseya Connect Global event in Las Vegas this week, with the company revealing several expanded product suites alongside a host of new integrations for the platform.

These changes have been designed to provide IT professionals with the resources to “be more successful”, as well as fuel the next phase of Kaseya’s own growth, it said.

“Being able to deliver IT Complete 2.0 to our customers, with all the integrations and expanded product suites, is an exciting milestone for our company and marks the next stage of Kaseya’s growth,” said Fred Voccola, CEO at Kaseya.

Kaseya IT Complete 2.0: Acquisitions

Speaking at the event, Voccola announced Kaseya’s acquisition of Atlanta-based security vendor Vonahi, which will see its automated penetration testing integrated into the IT Complete offering.

The firm said it has lowered the pricing for Vonahi solutions by 10% in line with its usual practice.

The company has also bolstered its MSP Enablement Suite with leading automated sales presentation solution audIT, thanks to its acquisition of the product created by New Jersey-based MSP Two River Technology Group.

The tool is designed to provide technical audits with engaging sales presentations for MSPs to generate more monthly recurring revenue. Kaseya is making audIT available to all customers free of charge.

Kaseya IT Complete 2.0: New programs

Businesses can also now leverage the new Kaseya Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program, which is designed to help tackle the ongoing issue of cyber security insurance pricing.

Partners, customers, and end users using its security suite – RocketCyber, Datto EDR, Graphus, BullPhish ID, and Dark Web ID – can now access coverage at significantly discounted rates, Voccola said.

Additionally, the Business Services Suite has been bolstered with the new Kaseya Remote IT and Security Management (RITSM) Certification Program, which aims to provide IT and security organizations with a “deep pool of talented professionals”.

Modeled after Cisco’s CCNA and Microsoft’s MCSE programs, Kaseya said it has invested “significant resources” to create a 40-hour certification program that will prepare candidates for roles in remote IT and security management – with expertise in various modules of the IT Complete platform.

The resource is available to all Kaseya partners via the RITSM module in the KaseyaOne customer portal and currently has more than 5,000 participants.

Kaseya IT Complete 2.0: More integrations

Elsewhere, Kaseya has also added more than 350 new integrations as part of its IT Complete refresh – including the integration of all Datto products. The platform now boasts more than 1,000 integrations across Kaseya’s product lines, the firm said.

“Everything that we have built into IT Complete, and the hundreds of millions of dollars we’ve invested and will continue to invest, was done to ensure that organizations ‘Powered by Kaseya’ are recognized as delivering the best IT and security solutions on the planet,” Voccola added.