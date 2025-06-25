The top trends shaping the future of the channel

Technology provider and specialist distributor Westcon-Comstor has revealed a list of the top trends set to shape the channel throughout the coming months and beyond.

As part of its 40th anniversary, the company has outlined key growth drivers to prepare channel partners for fast-paced changes and evolving market dynamics.

Among these are a concerted effort among MSPs to drive hybrid enterprise IT, which it said represents a huge opportunity for specialist partners to own the ‘glue’ layer between platforms.

To capitalize on this opportunity, Westcon-Comstor said partners must take immediate action to build services across automation, security, governance, and data flows.

An equally pressing matter for channel partners in the months ahead will be cybersecurity, the company said. This is no longer just the concern of CISOs and security professionals, but has instead evolved to become a responsibility that spans the wider C-suite.

Partners that are capable of aligning security with enterprise priorities, such as compliance, business resilience, and risk management, are poised to unlock huge value from this business function.

So what else should channel partners be focusing on in the year ahead? Naturally, AI is a major talking point alongside a sharpened focus on cloud computing.

AI and cloud are top channel priorities

As AI continues to drive the data movement, channel partners are evolving from infrastructure providers to intelligence enablers.

Partner success will depend on their ability to master AI models, data governance, as well as multi-environment orchestration, according to Westcon-Comstor.

Elsewhere, the cloud is also a key focus for channel partners. New cloud models and skills continue to displace traditional reselling models, with an increasing reliance on marketplaces, partner-to-partner (P2P) selling, usage-based billing, and ecosystem co-selling.

According to Westcon-Comstor, partners must now adapt to hyperscaler platforms and not view them as rivals.

Networking gains and SMB growth

As enterprises increasingly embrace AI workloads, partners must help customers adopt intent-based networking, zero trust architectures, and network observability at scale.

The most successful channel players will design networks that can “think, heal, and secure themselves,” the distributor said.

Similarly, millions of SMBs are undergoing a digital shift in the face of rising security risks, the increasing prominence of cloud native apps, AI tools, and remote working.

Partners that offer repeatable, scalable, and automated solutions, backed by vendor support and distributor orchestration, are set to unlock significant, margin-rich growth opportunities.

Preparing for the future

Commenting on the trends, CEO David Grant said the company’s partners and vendors must be suitably prepared as they navigate a rapidly changing market, while also executing their own business transformations.

“Our focus is on helping them become future ready, so they are prepared for tomorrow’s challenges as well as today’s,” he explained.

“Our Future Ready initiative is the perfect way to spotlight our heritage along with our forward-facing priorities and our dedication to enabling sustainable, long-term success across the channel.”

“We believe being future-ready means staying close to our partners’ and vendors’ realities, investing in the right tools, platforms and capabilities, and keeping our eyes on the horizon.”