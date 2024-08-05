Infosys and ServiceNow want to ramp up enterprise transformation with AI

Infosys has announced an expansion of its AI-focused strategic collaboration with ServiceNow to provide new end-to-end managed services to the enterprise.

Building on the pair's existing partnership, these new managed services will leverage the AI capabilities of ServiceNow’s Now Platform and Infosys’ Enterprise Service Management Café (ESM Café) to better aid organizations in their business transformations.

As part of the agreement, Infosys said it will aim to accelerate the ServiceNow implementation for organizations – which include First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) - by “almost 30 to 40 percent” to facilitate faster time-to-value.

Enterprises will have access to a suite of solutions that include licenses, services, as well as the implementation of Infosys’ ESM Café AI-powered plug-and-play offering.

In an announcement, Umashankar Lakshmipathy, Infosys’ EVP and head of cloud, infrastructure, and security service for EMEA, said the ServiceNow platform will enable better support for enterprises and their digital transformation journeys.

“Our long-standing relationship with ServiceNow and deep expertise in their platform, combined with the Infosys ESM Café, will enable companies like FAB to drive efficiency, productivity, and continuous service improvement across their enterprise,” he said.

“The outcome of this collaboration shows how cutting-edge AI capabilities can create transformative solutions and tangible business value for our clients.”

By leveraging AI technology, ServiceNow’s cloud based Now Platform works to help organizations automate business processes as part of their digital transformation and boost efficiency and productivity through time and cost savings.

Infosys’ ESM Café - which forms part of the Infosys Cobalt family of enterprise services, solutions, and platforms - provides more than 70 applications spanning various modules and ServiceNow capabilities, including AI and sustainable digital solutions.

“We are delighted to see Infosys leveraging our AI platform for business transformation of globally reputed financial institutions like FAB,” commented Cathy Mauzaize, ServiceNow’s president for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“This collaboration showcases the power of our platform to revolutionize service delivery and improve operational efficiency.

“This is another milestone in our successful collaboration with Infosys as they continue to drive refined digital transformation and deliver exceptional value to their clients through our platform.”