Cisco aims to deliver faster results for partners with new Lifecycle Services

Networking and connectivity giant Cisco has announced the general availability of its new Cisco Lifecycle Services, which it said will help organizations achieve their business objectives faster.

The new services aim to help IT leaders scale technology strategies that support their business priorities by giving them access to Cisco experts and proprietary AI/ML -driven insights.

Partners will also benefit from measurement and reporting tools to track progress against key performance indicators (KPIs) that have been co-defined with Cisco.

In an announcement, the company said the new offering complements its existing partner ecosystem, with the flexible model enabling customers to engage their preferred partners to deliver a range of implementation and managed services .

“Today, I am excited to announce that we are launching a brand-new outcomes-driven offering – Cisco Lifecycle Services (LCS),” said Alistair Wildman, SVP of Customer Experience (CX) at Cisco. “These services shift your focus from IT challenges to business outcomes.

“LCS lets you start with your desired outcomes, then helps you identify and execute IT initiatives aligned to those outcomes, which allows you to demonstrate measurable results. You also get Cisco experts with advanced tools, automation, and AI/ML insights to accelerate time-to-outcomes.”

Cisco Lifecycle Services’ flexible engagement options include three key areas, dubbed: Advise Me, Do It With Me, and Do It For Me.

With the first, Advise Me, Cisco said it will advise the customer on how to achieve their desired objectives, while the Do It With Me option involves Cisco working alongside the customer to achieve their goals.

The Do It For Me service will see Cisco work with the customer all the way from initial recommendations to execution. All three options will involve Cisco experts measuring and reporting on progress quarterly, the firm said.

Prior to launch, Cisco offered early previews to customers across a range of industries, including telecom service providers, manufacturing, healthcare , retail , finance , education , and public sector .

“Feedback on previews has exceeded our expectations,” Wildman said. “We know that many of our customers will love having more access to our brightest engineers. Our industry-leading experts work together with customer and partner teams to transform and optimize their IT environment – faster.”

Leslie Rosenberg, vice president of network life-cycle services and infrastructure services at research firm IDC, said the move comes at a time when organizations increasingly require flexibility to consume on-demand services so they can deliver greater value and an enhanced experience for their customers.

“The Cisco Lifecycle Services offer gives businesses the ability to align priorities with clear and measurable outcomes to ensure their technology investments support their business, technology, and operational goals,” she said.