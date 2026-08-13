QBS Software bolsters European security portfolio with Futurex distribution deal
The agreement will give resellers and MSP partners access to Futurex’s enterprise cryptography and data security portfolio across Europe
QBS Software has expanded its European security portfolio through a new distribution partnership with Futurex, a provider of enterprise cryptographic solutions.
The agreement will see QBS act as an official Futurex distributor across Europe, making its technology available to the distributor’s network of resellers and managed service providers (MSPs).
The deal means QBS partners will be able to support customers looking to modernize their cryptographic infrastructure, move security workloads to the cloud, and address evolving regulatory requirements.
Futurex’s portfolio covers a range of enterprise use cases, including hardware security modules (HSMs), centralized key management, public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate lifecycle management, code signing, data protection, and payment security.
The solutions can be deployed across on-premise, private and public cloud, as well as hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
In an announcement, Jordan Travers, group head of security sales at QBS Software, said Futurex’s portfolio offers a “comprehensive approach” to enterprise cryptography.
“Our partners can now support a wider range of customer requirements, from cloud HSM and key management to PKI and payment security,” he explained. “This partnership gives the channel a strong foundation for building trusted, scalable cryptographic services across Europe.”
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Expanding partner opportunities in Europe
Part of the QBS Technology Group, QBS Software operates out of 20 offices across Europe and connects more than 12,500 SaaS and software vendors with resellers globally.
QBS partners will now have access to Futurex platforms including CryptoHub, which brings together cryptographic services and key management across distributed environments, as well as the firm’s cloud-based cryptographic infrastructure, VirtuCrypt.
The platforms are designed to help organizations reduce operational complexity, maintain control of cryptographic keys, and apply consistent security policies across applications and infrastructure. They also offer flexible deployment models, centralized administration, and support scalable service delivery.
For resellers and MSPs, the companies said the partnership will generate new opportunities to differentiate their security offerings without adding fragmented tools or complex operational processes.
Simon Marrion, Futurex’s director for channels, Europe, said QBS’ established network of security-focused partners will help the vendor expand its reach across the continent.
“QBS Software combines deep regional expertise with an established network of security-focused partners,” he commented. “Together, we can help European organizations modernize cryptographic infrastructure while maintaining the control, resilience, and compliance their environments require.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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