QBS Software bolsters European security portfolio with Futurex distribution deal

QBS Software has expanded its European security portfolio through a new distribution partnership with Futurex, a provider of enterprise cryptographic solutions.

The agreement will see QBS act as an official Futurex distributor across Europe, making its technology available to the distributor’s network of resellers and managed service providers (MSPs).

The deal means QBS partners will be able to support customers looking to modernize their cryptographic infrastructure, move security workloads to the cloud, and address evolving regulatory requirements.

Futurex’s portfolio covers a range of enterprise use cases, including hardware security modules (HSMs), centralized key management, public key infrastructure (PKI), certificate lifecycle management, code signing, data protection, and payment security.

Latest Videos From ChannelPro Watch full video here:

The solutions can be deployed across on-premise, private and public cloud, as well as hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

In an announcement, Jordan Travers, group head of security sales at QBS Software, said Futurex’s portfolio offers a “comprehensive approach” to enterprise cryptography.

“Our partners can now support a wider range of customer requirements, from cloud HSM and key management to PKI and payment security,” he explained. “This partnership gives the channel a strong foundation for building trusted, scalable cryptographic services across Europe.”

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Expanding partner opportunities in Europe

Part of the QBS Technology Group, QBS Software operates out of 20 offices across Europe and connects more than 12,500 SaaS and software vendors with resellers globally.

QBS partners will now have access to Futurex platforms including CryptoHub, which brings together cryptographic services and key management across distributed environments, as well as the firm’s cloud-based cryptographic infrastructure, VirtuCrypt.

The platforms are designed to help organizations reduce operational complexity, maintain control of cryptographic keys, and apply consistent security policies across applications and infrastructure. They also offer flexible deployment models, centralized administration, and support scalable service delivery.

For resellers and MSPs, the companies said the partnership will generate new opportunities to differentiate their security offerings without adding fragmented tools or complex operational processes.

Simon Marrion, Futurex’s director for channels, Europe, said QBS’ established network of security-focused partners will help the vendor expand its reach across the continent.

“QBS Software combines deep regional expertise with an established network of security-focused partners,” he commented. “Together, we can help European organizations modernize cryptographic infrastructure while maintaining the control, resilience, and compliance their environments require.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.