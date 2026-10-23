Hammer Distribution and Acronis partner on automated MSP cyber operations

Hammer Distribution has announced a new UK-focused strategic partnership with cyber protection vendor Acronis.

Hammer’s channel network now has access to Acronis’ scalable portfolio of solutions, spanning cybersecurity, infrastructure, next-generation AI services, and MSP operations.

The move brings together two companies with established roots in the UK channel at a time when MSPs face increasing pressure to deliver greater value to clients while managing rising costs and complexity.

By pairing its own channel expertise with Acronis’ comprehensive cybersecurity platform, Hammer said partners will benefit from a single, integrated approach to tackling modern customer requirements.

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In an announcement, Dominic Ryles, director of Cyber and Cloud at Hammer Distribution, described the collaboration as “a genuine step forward” for the company’s network of partners.

“Bringing together Hammer's channel expertise and Acronis's innovation in GenAI and XDR gives our partners a real competitive advantage, not just new products to sell, but an automated framework to secure and future-proof their clients' businesses,” he explained. “We're excited to see what our partners build with this."

Scalable cybersecurity for partners

Through the new agreement, Hammer partners now have access to a host of cyber security services, which include endpoint, managed, and extended detection and response (EDR, MDR, and XDR) tools, alongside email security, security posture management, security awareness training, and data loss prevention (DLP).

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The deal also includes Acronis’ Cyber Frame, a new infrastructure offering designed for modern IT environments, as well as AI-native solutions such as GenAI Protection and Cyber Employee for augmenting and accelerating security operations.

Additionally, MSPs can now leverage automation tools across remote monitoring management (RMM), professional services automation (PSA), and workflow automation to help scale their operations.

Hammer said Acronis’ solutions are backed by its own enablement infrastructure, which covers onboarding support, technical training, and active pipeline development assistance.

Acronis general manager Jo Holliday said the partnership will benefit UK MSPs that find themselves under increasing pressure to deliver stronger protection and more efficient service delivery without increasing complexity.

“Hammer’s channel expertise makes them a strong route to market for Acronis in the UK,” she commented.

“Together, we can help partners bring natively integrated cyber protection, infrastructure management and service automation to more customers, enabling them to protect, manage and automate client environments more effectively while building scalable, profitable managed services.”

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