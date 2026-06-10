Kaseya cuts the ribbon on new MSP Success program in partner growth drive
The initiative combines digital marketing, peer collaboration, and community engagement tools to help partners tackle customer acquisition challenges
Kaseya has cut the ribbon on MSP Success, a new growth ecosystem designed to help managed service providers (MSPs) scale more efficiently through a combination of marketing enablement, peer collaboration, and community support.
The initiative unifies the firm’s growth and business acceleration programs, including MSP Success Digital Marketing, MSP Success Peer, and the Kaseya Community.
According to the vendor, the new-look ecosystem will help MSPs raise their competitiveness and drive measurable business outcomes at a time when customer acquisition remains a significant industry challenge.
Citing findings from its 2026 State of the MSP Report, Kaseya said 71% of MSPs identified acquiring new customers as their biggest hurdle.
Kaseya eyes pipeline growth with MSP Success
At the heart of the firm’s new initiative is MSP Success Digital Marketing, a new purpose-built platform designed to help MSPs strengthen their market presence and accelerate pipeline growth.
The platform equips partners with a host of tools and services, from search engine and answer engine optimization (SEO/AEO), content marketing, and email and social media campaign assistance, to reputation management, analytics, and lead capture capabilities.
MSPs also gain access to a dedicated marketing success specialist, Kaseya said.
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“While MSPs excel at technology, many struggle with marketing in a challenging landscape,” said Kaseya executive vice president of channel, Dan Tomaszewski.
“That’s why we’ve built a team of experienced practitioners, along with the right tools and processes, to help MSPs grow and succeed."
Strengthening peer collaboration
Alongside the digital marketing program, Kaseya has also combined its MSP peer programs – TruMethods Peer and Technology Marketing Toolkit – into a single peer collaboration initiative, dubbed MSP Success Peer.
The combined program aims to provide partners with an improved platform for collaboration and access to a larger network focused on operational and business growth opportunities.
Through the initiative, MSPs can participate in quarterly in-person meetings across North America, EMEA, and APAC, as well as online sessions geared towards building community and accountability.
Expanding growth-focused leadership
To support the continued expansion of the peer program, Kaseya also announced the appointment of seasoned leader Jay Dixon as director of MSP Success Peer Education, with further additions anticipated in due course.
“Building strong leadership starts with people who have lived it,” added Tomaszewski. “Jay spent four years in our Peer program as a captain, exited his business, and is now coming back to help others do the same.
“His experience reinforces our approach to investing in leaders who understand what success looks like.”
Meanwhile, Tomaszewski will lead Kaseya’s wider MSP Success initiative alongside Greg Jones, senior vice president of MSP Success EMEA, and Mike Stodola, vice president of marketing enablement strategy.
According to the company, the program is backed by a global team of 140 employees focused on MSP growth trends, AI-driven business enablement, and partner community development.
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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