Ronald Richardson to lead Leaseweb’s global commercial strategy

Leaseweb has announced the appointment of Ronald Richardson as its new chief revenue officer, as the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider looks to capitalize on growing hybrid cloud demand.

A seasoned industry executive, Richardson brings more than 20 years’ experience of international commercial leadership across the tech, cloud, software, and online advertising sectors.

Previously, he has served in senior leadership roles at high-growth B2B technology businesses – including Banyan, Microsoft, AdEspresso, Axon, and ESS – where he established a reputation for scaling through periods of significant growth and transformation.

With a strong emphasis on cross-team collaboration, he will now spearhead Leaseweb’s global go-to-market organization as the firm embarks on its next phase of growth.

In an announcement, Leaseweb co-CEO Lex Boost said Richardson’s extensive industry experience, combined with his collaborative approach to leadership, will be a key asset as the firm continues to scale its global revenue operations.

“Ronald brings an outstanding track record of commercial experience and strategic capability to Leaseweb,” he explained. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our international footprint.

“We are delighted to welcome him to the team as we advance our mission to be the world’s leading independent, privately owned, and sovereign-by-design hybrid cloud provider.”

Stronger customer partnerships

As CRO, Richardson will focus on strengthening Leaseweb’s 20,000+ customer partnerships around the world, while working with its sales, marketing, product, and operations divisions to bolster commercial strategy.

Leaseweb said he will play a central role in articulating the value of its sovereign-by-design hybrid cloud approach and portfolio of services, from public and private cloud, to dedicated servers, colocation, and cyber security.

Commenting on his new role, Richardson said the company finds itself “uniquely positioned” as cloud and AI technologies continue to drive transformation across industries.

“Our mission to be the world’s leading independent, privately owned, and sovereign-by-design hybrid cloud provider is exactly what customers need today, offering the control they expect along with the freedom to innovate without compromise, and I’m proud to be joining a company that embodies these principles,” he explained.

