HackerOne eyes enterprise growth with double C-suite appointment

HackerOne has announced two key executive appointments as the cybersecurity vendor looks to drive further growth in the threat exposure management arena.

Stephanie Furfaro joins the business as chief revenue officer, while Stacy Leidwinger steps into the role of chief marketing officer.

Both executives bring deep go-to-market expertise which HackerOne said will help the company to scale its impact across enterprises worldwide, as well as strengthen execution across sales, customer success, partnerships, and marketing.

The move builds on several recent developments at HackerOne, including the evolution of its AI platform, Hai, from a copilot into an agentic AI system, and the release of its AI-native code security offering, HackerOne Code.

Earlier this year, the firm also launched its Technology Alliance Program to help tech providers leverage its AI-powered platform.

In an announcement, Kara Sprague, CEO of HackerOne, said the pair join at what is a “pivotal moment” for both the company and the wider cyber security industry.

“As AI reshapes the threat landscape and modern defence, Stephanie’s experience scaling global revenue organizations and Stacy’s leadership in brand and growth marketing will strengthen every part of our go-to-market engine,” she explained.

“Together, they will accelerate growth by delivering our full Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) value proposition to more enterprise customers.”

Furfaro brings 25 years’ experience of scaling high-growth software companies and transforming global go-to-market strategies, alongside a reputation for building strong customer relationships and high-impact channel partnerships.

She joins the business from DigitalOcean, where she served as general manager, and was previously chief business officer at Rapid7. She has also held senior leadership positions at Allaire, Macromedia, and Adobe.

As HackerOne’s new CRO, Furfaro will lead all revenue-generating functions across sales, customer success, and partnerships to help accelerate global growth.

“Building on HackerOne’s strong partner ecosystem will be central to expanding our reach and empowering more organizations to proactively manage their risk,” Furfaro commented.

A fellow seasoned industry leader, Leidwinger brings extensive experience in spearheading cybersecurity marketing teams and scaling software businesses.

She previously served as chief marketing officer at Secureworks, leading the firm’s shift from a managed service provider to a software platform company.

Alongside security leadership, she also adds deep expertise in large language models (LLMs) and AI, having previously worked on IBM’s Big Data team.

In her new role, Leidwinger will apply her strong customer and partner focus to HackerOne’s global marketing functions as the vendor looks to capitalize on market demand.

“I’m energized to elevate HackerOne’s customer and partner value message and show why Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), paired with the unique combination of AI and human adversarial expertise, drives stronger results than anything else on the market today,” Leidwinger said.

