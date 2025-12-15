HackerOne eyes enterprise growth with double C-suite appointment
Seasoned industry executives Stephanie Furfaro and Stacy Leidwinger have joined the cyber security vendor’s executive team
HackerOne has announced two key executive appointments as the cybersecurity vendor looks to drive further growth in the threat exposure management arena.
Stephanie Furfaro joins the business as chief revenue officer, while Stacy Leidwinger steps into the role of chief marketing officer.
Both executives bring deep go-to-market expertise which HackerOne said will help the company to scale its impact across enterprises worldwide, as well as strengthen execution across sales, customer success, partnerships, and marketing.
The move builds on several recent developments at HackerOne, including the evolution of its AI platform, Hai, from a copilot into an agentic AI system, and the release of its AI-native code security offering, HackerOne Code.
Earlier this year, the firm also launched its Technology Alliance Program to help tech providers leverage its AI-powered platform.
In an announcement, Kara Sprague, CEO of HackerOne, said the pair join at what is a “pivotal moment” for both the company and the wider cyber security industry.
“As AI reshapes the threat landscape and modern defence, Stephanie’s experience scaling global revenue organizations and Stacy’s leadership in brand and growth marketing will strengthen every part of our go-to-market engine,” she explained.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
“Together, they will accelerate growth by delivering our full Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) value proposition to more enterprise customers.”
Furfaro brings 25 years’ experience of scaling high-growth software companies and transforming global go-to-market strategies, alongside a reputation for building strong customer relationships and high-impact channel partnerships.
She joins the business from DigitalOcean, where she served as general manager, and was previously chief business officer at Rapid7. She has also held senior leadership positions at Allaire, Macromedia, and Adobe.
As HackerOne’s new CRO, Furfaro will lead all revenue-generating functions across sales, customer success, and partnerships to help accelerate global growth.
“Building on HackerOne’s strong partner ecosystem will be central to expanding our reach and empowering more organizations to proactively manage their risk,” Furfaro commented.
A fellow seasoned industry leader, Leidwinger brings extensive experience in spearheading cybersecurity marketing teams and scaling software businesses.
She previously served as chief marketing officer at Secureworks, leading the firm’s shift from a managed service provider to a software platform company.
Alongside security leadership, she also adds deep expertise in large language models (LLMs) and AI, having previously worked on IBM’s Big Data team.
In her new role, Leidwinger will apply her strong customer and partner focus to HackerOne’s global marketing functions as the vendor looks to capitalize on market demand.
“I’m energized to elevate HackerOne’s customer and partner value message and show why Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), paired with the unique combination of AI and human adversarial expertise, drives stronger results than anything else on the market today,” Leidwinger said.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- UiPath partners with Veeva to streamline application testing and validation
- Atlassian snaps up data cataloging startup Secoda
- HPE says unified channel strategy won't force Juniper partners to generalize
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 review
Reviews A brilliant lightweight tablet with a superb screen, but the competition makes it look expensive
-
Trump's AI executive order could leave US in a 'regulatory vacuum'
News Citing a "patchwork of 50 different regulatory regimes" and "ideological bias", President Trump wants rules to be set at a federal level
-
Salesforce opens up Agentforce 360 for partners to drive agent development
News Salesforce has opened up its Agentforce 360 platform to allow partners to build and sell AI agents and applications.
-
Alteryx names former Salesforce, Oracle strategist as new global technology alliances lead
News The former Salesforce and Oracle leader will spearhead Alteryx’s partner strategy as the vendor targets deeper ecosystem collaboration
-
Palo Alto Networks to acquire Chronosphere in $3.35bn deal
News The cybersecurity vendor will combine Chronosphere’s observability platform with its own Cortex AgentiX offering
-
Enterprises are cutting back on entry-level roles for AI – and it's going to create a nightmarish future skills shortage
News AI is eating into graduate jobs, and that brings problems for the internal talent pipeline
-
Nozomi Networks eyes channel growth with double executive appointment
News Matthew Cowell has been named as VP of strategic alliances, while Tyson Gerhold becomes VP of global partner and channel sales
-
Illumio partners with Kyndryl to accelerate zero trust adoption
News The collaboration pairs Illumio’s AI-powered threat containment with Kyndryl’s microsegmentation services to deliver security and compliance gains
-
HPE launches first phase of new-look Partner Ready Vantage program
News The IT giant’s freshly unified channel initiative combines its legacy programs into a single framework
-
Darktrace bolsters expansion plans with double C-suite appointment
News Industry veteran Samun Raju joins the security vendor as CFO, while former KnowBe4 executive Hein Hellemons becomes CRO