atNorth bolsters leadership bench with double appointment
Tatu Tuominen has been named director of public affairs and communications, while Anne Helenius-Heir will serve as director of HSE
Nordic data center provider atNorth has announced two new appointments to its senior leadership team as the firm pushes on with its long-term growth strategy.
The leadership expansion sees Tatu Tuominen join the business as director of public affairs and communications, while Anne Helenius-Heir steps into the role of director of HSE.
A seasoned communications leader, Tuominen adds extensive experience from prior senior roles across a range of sectors – including head of communications, public affairs, science and sustainability at Bayer, SVP of communications at VR Group, as well as head of communications and public affairs at Telia Finland.
He also brings experience from the Permanent Representation of Finland to the EU and as a ministerial advisor, which atNorth said will help strengthen its engagement with policy makers and industry associations.
Based at the company's FIN02 facility, Tuominen will spearhead policy engagement, corporate communications, and reputations strategy, developing a cross-functional team to strengthen customer relationships, community engagement, recruitment, and investor relations.
He will report to chief strategy, marketing and communications officer, Fredrik Jansson.
As director of HSE, Anne Helenius-Heir will lead atNorth’s roadmap of health, safety, and environmental considerations across its data center campuses, working to future-proof the company’s HSE framework from her base at FIN02.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
She arrives with extensive experience in the development and implementation of global EHSQ frameworks, advanced ESG reporting, as well as expertise in environmental due diligence and corporate responsibility. Previously, she served in leadership roles at Shell, ABB, and Kemira Oyj.
Reporting to chief sustainability and compliance officer, Janne Sigurdsson, Helenius-Heir will work to bolster the safeguarding of all individuals on site, atNorth said, as well as its data center campuses themselves.
The news follows a series of other recent strategic appointments for atNorth, which include a new delivery director for Iceland, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden, alongside a host of new directors across the business.
In an announcement, the company said its latest additions will further support the continued scaling of its Nordic data centers as demand for its services continues to rise.
“We are proud to welcome such talented leaders to our team,” said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, in an announcement.
“Their vision and experience will play a key role in driving our ongoing expansion as we continue to deliver state of the art data centers in an environmentally responsible way.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Warning issued as surge in OAuth device code phishing leads to M365 account takeovers
News Successful attacks enable full M365 account access, opening the door to data theft, lateral movement, and persistent compromise
-
What Palo Alto Networks' $10bn deal with Google Cloud means for customers
News The extension of an existing partnership between Palo Alto Networks and Google Cloud is designed to boost security amid rise in AI
-
Ronald Richardson to lead Leaseweb’s global commercial strategy
News The experienced executive has been named Leaseweb’s new CRO as the IaaS provider embarks on the next phase of its growth journey
-
HackerOne eyes enterprise growth with double C-suite appointment
News Seasoned industry executives Stephanie Furfaro and Stacy Leidwinger have joined the cyber security vendor’s executive team
-
Salesforce opens up Agentforce 360 for partners to drive agent development
News Salesforce has opened up its Agentforce 360 platform to allow partners to build and sell AI agents and applications.
-
Alteryx names former Salesforce, Oracle strategist as new global technology alliances lead
News The former Salesforce and Oracle leader will spearhead Alteryx’s partner strategy as the vendor targets deeper ecosystem collaboration
-
Palo Alto Networks to acquire Chronosphere in $3.35bn deal
News The cybersecurity vendor will combine Chronosphere’s observability platform with its own Cortex AgentiX offering
-
Nozomi Networks eyes channel growth with double executive appointment
News Matthew Cowell has been named as VP of strategic alliances, while Tyson Gerhold becomes VP of global partner and channel sales
-
Illumio partners with Kyndryl to accelerate zero trust adoption
News The collaboration pairs Illumio’s AI-powered threat containment with Kyndryl’s microsegmentation services to deliver security and compliance gains
-
HPE launches first phase of new-look Partner Ready Vantage program
News The IT giant’s freshly unified channel initiative combines its legacy programs into a single framework