atNorth bolsters leadership bench with double appointment

Nordic data center provider atNorth has announced two new appointments to its senior leadership team as the firm pushes on with its long-term growth strategy.

The leadership expansion sees Tatu Tuominen join the business as director of public affairs and communications, while Anne Helenius-Heir steps into the role of director of HSE.

A seasoned communications leader, Tuominen adds extensive experience from prior senior roles across a range of sectors – including head of communications, public affairs, science and sustainability at Bayer, SVP of communications at VR Group, as well as head of communications and public affairs at Telia Finland.

He also brings experience from the Permanent Representation of Finland to the EU and as a ministerial advisor, which atNorth said will help strengthen its engagement with policy makers and industry associations.

Based at the company's FIN02 facility, Tuominen will spearhead policy engagement, corporate communications, and reputations strategy, developing a cross-functional team to strengthen customer relationships, community engagement, recruitment, and investor relations.

He will report to chief strategy, marketing and communications officer, Fredrik Jansson.

As director of HSE, Anne Helenius-Heir will lead atNorth’s roadmap of health, safety, and environmental considerations across its data center campuses, working to future-proof the company’s HSE framework from her base at FIN02.

She arrives with extensive experience in the development and implementation of global EHSQ frameworks, advanced ESG reporting, as well as expertise in environmental due diligence and corporate responsibility. Previously, she served in leadership roles at Shell, ABB, and Kemira Oyj.

Reporting to chief sustainability and compliance officer, Janne Sigurdsson, Helenius-Heir will work to bolster the safeguarding of all individuals on site, atNorth said, as well as its data center campuses themselves.

The news follows a series of other recent strategic appointments for atNorth, which include a new delivery director for Iceland, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden, alongside a host of new directors across the business.

In an announcement, the company said its latest additions will further support the continued scaling of its Nordic data centers as demand for its services continues to rise.

“We are proud to welcome such talented leaders to our team,” said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, in an announcement.

“Their vision and experience will play a key role in driving our ongoing expansion as we continue to deliver state of the art data centers in an environmentally responsible way.”

