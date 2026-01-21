TP-Link promotes Kieran Vineer to distribution channel director for UK&I

TP-Link has announced the appointment of Kieran Vineer as its new distribution channel director for the UK and Ireland.

The appointment marks the next phase of the company’s efforts to drive channel growth through its business networking and surveillance solutions.

Vineer brings almost 20 years’ experience to his new role and has served at TP-Link since 2013, starting as distribution account manager before taking on the role of distribution channel manager.

During his time at TP-Link, he is credited with playing an instrumental role in the success of the firm’s distribution channel in the UK and Ireland, building key partner relationships and driving performance of its Omada cloud solutions.

In his new role, Vineer will head up distribution activity for TP-Link’s networking and surveillance channels in the region, covering day-to-day operations, customer engagement, and sales development.

In an announcement, Ben Allcock, TP-Link’s vice president of B2B for UK&I, said Vineer’s promotion underlines the company’s commitment to driving further channel growth.

“Kieran brings a wealth of experience in channel management, customer development and a clear commitment to driving the business forward,” he explained. “This expertise will be invaluable as TP-Link continues to strengthen its position across both distribution and surveillance markets.”

Vineer’s expanded remit now includes TP-Link’s VIGI surveillance solutions to help drive closer collaboration between distributors, resellers, and installers.

According to the company, this integrated structure will support a “more cohesive route to market” while reinforcing its commitment to surveillance solution growth.

As distribution channel director, Vineer’s priorities will include close collaboration with partners, maintaining high standards, and instilling operational discipline. He will also work to create a “culture of continuous improvement” to support TP-Link’s continued growth, the firm added.

“I’m grateful for the trust placed in me at a time of considerable channel growth in UK&I for TP-Link,” Vineer commented.

“With expanded responsibilities for surveillance across our VIGI and Omada solutions, I’m excited to continue the strong momentum built in the market, working even closer with our incredibly talented team and deepening relationships with partners.”

