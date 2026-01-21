TP-Link promotes Kieran Vineer to distribution channel director for UK&I
The company veteran will now oversee distribution activity for TP-Link’s networking and surveillance channels across the region
TP-Link has announced the appointment of Kieran Vineer as its new distribution channel director for the UK and Ireland.
The appointment marks the next phase of the company’s efforts to drive channel growth through its business networking and surveillance solutions.
Vineer brings almost 20 years’ experience to his new role and has served at TP-Link since 2013, starting as distribution account manager before taking on the role of distribution channel manager.
During his time at TP-Link, he is credited with playing an instrumental role in the success of the firm’s distribution channel in the UK and Ireland, building key partner relationships and driving performance of its Omada cloud solutions.
In his new role, Vineer will head up distribution activity for TP-Link’s networking and surveillance channels in the region, covering day-to-day operations, customer engagement, and sales development.
In an announcement, Ben Allcock, TP-Link’s vice president of B2B for UK&I, said Vineer’s promotion underlines the company’s commitment to driving further channel growth.
“Kieran brings a wealth of experience in channel management, customer development and a clear commitment to driving the business forward,” he explained. “This expertise will be invaluable as TP-Link continues to strengthen its position across both distribution and surveillance markets.”
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Vineer’s expanded remit now includes TP-Link’s VIGI surveillance solutions to help drive closer collaboration between distributors, resellers, and installers.
According to the company, this integrated structure will support a “more cohesive route to market” while reinforcing its commitment to surveillance solution growth.
As distribution channel director, Vineer’s priorities will include close collaboration with partners, maintaining high standards, and instilling operational discipline. He will also work to create a “culture of continuous improvement” to support TP-Link’s continued growth, the firm added.
“I’m grateful for the trust placed in me at a time of considerable channel growth in UK&I for TP-Link,” Vineer commented.
“With expanded responsibilities for surveillance across our VIGI and Omada solutions, I’m excited to continue the strong momentum built in the market, working even closer with our incredibly talented team and deepening relationships with partners.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
How is tech changing the C-suite?
In-depth Combining leadership skills and technical excellence is necessary for long-term success with technologies like AI
-
LastPass issues alert as customers targeted in new phishing campaign
News LastPass has urged customers to be on the alert for phishing emails amidst an ongoing scam campaign that encourages users to backup vaults.
-
Nasuni bolsters leadership team with double C-suite appointment
News Jerry Carter joins the business as chief technology officer while Ross Grainger takes the role of chief financial officer
-
Darktrace just hired its first chief information officer
News The enterprise transformation specialist will work to consolidate Darktrace’s enterprise IT and data functions into a unified platform
-
Virtus Data Centres eyes further expansion under new CEO
News Eaton will leverage his deep industry expertise to help the data center operator build on its decade-long growth
-
JFrog names go-to-market veteran as new CMO
News The experienced industry leader will lead JFrog’s global marketing activity as the firm enters its next growth phase
-
How SMBs can DIY their IT implementation and support
Feature For some small and medium-sized businesses, the third-party expertise and support might be out of reach. What’s the alternative?
-
Keeper Security expands federal bench with latest senior hires
News The security vendor has bolstered its federal team to support zero-trust access, operational execution, and government modernization efforts
-
atNorth bolsters leadership bench with double appointment
News Tatu Tuominen has been named director of public affairs and communications, while Anne Helenius-Heir will serve as director of HSE
-
Ronald Richardson to lead Leaseweb’s global commercial strategy
News The experienced executive has been named Leaseweb’s new CRO as the IaaS provider embarks on the next phase of its growth journey