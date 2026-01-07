Virtus Data Centres eyes further expansion under new CEO

Virtus Data Centres has announced the appointment of industry veteran Adam Eaton as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The move paves the way for the pure play data center owner-operator – part of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) – to continue expanding its portfolio of data centers across the UK and Europe.

A seasoned industry leader, Eaton brings a combination of commercial and operational expertise from more than 20 years across the data center, cloud, and managed services sectors.

Most recently, he served as executive group director for Europe at Global Switch, where he led the data center operator’s activity across the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Madrid (FLAPM) markets and led transformation plans.

Eaton replaces Thomas Ee, group COO at parent company STT GDC, who has held the role in an interim capacity for the past nine months.

Virtus chairman Bruno Lopez said Eaton’s industry knowledge, expertise, and stakeholder management skills will provide a strong springboard for further growth across the business.

“We are delighted to welcome Adam to Virtus at an exciting time,” he said in an announcement.

“His insight and proven ability to scale complex operations make him the ideal leader for the business as Virtus continues to grow its footprint and strengthen its position as one of Europe’s leading data centre operators.”

Founded in 2008, Virtus Data Centres designs, builds and operates data centers, with an established presence in London, Berlin, and Milan. Since 2017, the firm has belonged to the wider ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Group, a network of companies which operate across multiple countries in Europe and Asia.

Under the stewardship of new CEO Adam Eaton, Virtus plans to build on a decade of rapid growth across both the UK and Europe. The firm said it remains committed to delivering world-class, energy-efficient infrastructure that supports growth of the digital economy.

“I first met the Virtus team over 15 years ago,” Eaton commented. “Since then, I’ve watched the company evolve into one of Europe’s leading data centre operators.

“Helping VIRTUS scale and support its next phase of growth is an exciting opportunity. I’m privileged to build on the foundations laid by the existing team, embracing one of the most exciting leadership roles in the industry today.”

