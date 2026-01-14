Darktrace just hired its first chief information officer

Cybersecurity vendor Darktrace has expanded its executive committee with the appointment of Terry Doyle as its first ever chief information officer (CIO).

A veteran industry leader, Doyle brings nearly 30 years’ experience in leading large-scale technology transformations at global organizations.

Reporting to chief financial officer, Suman Raju, he is tasked with consolidating Darktrace’s enterprise IT and data functions into a unified platform, bringing its technology services together into a cohesive operating model.

From the firm’s London office, Doyle will lead the building of enterprise-scale technology systems and data capabilities to boost business consistency and confidence as the company continues to scale.

In an announcement, Darktrace CEO, Jill Popelka, said Doyle’s extensive experience working in complex, high-growth environments will play a key role in the company’s next phase of growth.

“Over the past year, we’ve moved fast to strengthen the systems and processes that underpin our business,” she explained. “The next phase of our journey will provide data and insights to operate with greater speed, consistency, and discipline as we scale.

“Terry brings the right mix of strategic leadership and hands-on execution to help us do exactly that.”

Most recently, Doyle served as Group CIO at Team Internet Group, where he led the domain monetization and digital advertising company’s global technology function across twelve countries.

He has also held senior CIO roles at RWS, a technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property services provider, as well as WPP’s global media investment arm, GroupM.

In his new role as Darktrace CIO, Doyle will leverage his expertise in leading complex and regional transformation programs to help drive further global growth.

“Darktrace has built extraordinary momentum and has a huge opportunity ahead as the cybersecurity landscape evolves and the emergence of enterprise AI dramatically expands attack surfaces,” Doyle commented.

“My focus will be on strengthening our enterprise technology foundations, data governance and visibility to help the business scale with consistency and confidence, and seize that opportunity.”

Doyle’s arrival follows a string of senior executive hires at Darktrace over the past year. Back in November 2025, the vendor announced a brace of C-suite appointments , with Suman Raju joining as chief financial officer and Hein Hellemons as chief revenue officer. Bryce Cote also joined the business as chief customer officer earlier in the year.

