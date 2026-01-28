Veeam ramps up growth plans with trio of leadership hires

Veeam has announced three new appointments to its senior leadership team in a move the firm says will help deepen partner engagement and fast-track its growth ambitions.

The reshuffle sees Brandt Urban promoted to chief business development officer (CBDO), while Tony Colon and Michael Rau join the business as chief customer officer (CCO) and vice president of Worldwide Partners, respectively.

By recognizing internal talent while also bringing fresh expertise into its senior management ranks, Veeam said it is doubling down on its commitment to delivering the first trusted data platform for accelerating safe AI at scale.

“Brandt, Tony, and Michael bring essential experience and vision that will ensure Veeam is ready for the next phase of our transformative growth and innovation, always keeping our customers and partners at the heart of everything we do,” explained Veeam CEO, Anand Eswaran.

Reporting directly to Eswaran, Brandt Urban has been promoted to the role of CBDO and will oversee corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and corporate strategy. He steps into the role having previously served as the firm’s senior vice president of worldwide cloud, following senior roles at Microsoft, Genesys, RingCentral, and HPE.

Brandt will work closely with Veeam’s product and go-to-market teams to expand its value proposition and accelerate growth through targeted ventures, alliances, and acquisitions.

Tony Colon also joins the business as its first CCO, bringing more than 20 years’ experience of leading global customer-facing organizations such as ServiceNow, Cisco, and Salesforce.

Reporting to Veeam CRO John Jester, he is tasked with leading the entire customer journey – including renewals, customer success, professional services, and technical support teams – while advancing the company’s expertise in data resilience, ransomware recovery, and cyber resilience.

Lastly, Michael Rau also joins Veeam as vice president of Worldwide Partners, also reporting to Jester. He will spearhead the global partner business, focusing on program, incentives, and solutions development, overseeing the firm’s critical partnerships with the likes of HPE, Lenovo, Pure Storage, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto.

The company said Rau’s deep technical and partnership expertise from previous roles at F5 and Cisco will help it to further differentiate its offerings and boost value for partners.

Commenting on the move, CRO John Jester said the appointments reinforce Veeam’s “unwavering commitment” to innovation and industry leadership.

“With this strengthened team, we’re not just keeping pace with change; we’re setting a new benchmark for data resilience and customer success worldwide,” he said.

“I have absolute confidence that together, we will drive even greater value for our customers and partners at every step of their journey toward robust data resilience and business continuity.”

