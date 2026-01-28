Veeam ramps up growth plans with trio of leadership hires
The data resilience vendor has reshaped its senior leadership team to deepen partner engagement and streamline customer success in the AI era
Veeam has announced three new appointments to its senior leadership team in a move the firm says will help deepen partner engagement and fast-track its growth ambitions.
The reshuffle sees Brandt Urban promoted to chief business development officer (CBDO), while Tony Colon and Michael Rau join the business as chief customer officer (CCO) and vice president of Worldwide Partners, respectively.
By recognizing internal talent while also bringing fresh expertise into its senior management ranks, Veeam said it is doubling down on its commitment to delivering the first trusted data platform for accelerating safe AI at scale.
“Brandt, Tony, and Michael bring essential experience and vision that will ensure Veeam is ready for the next phase of our transformative growth and innovation, always keeping our customers and partners at the heart of everything we do,” explained Veeam CEO, Anand Eswaran.
Reporting directly to Eswaran, Brandt Urban has been promoted to the role of CBDO and will oversee corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and corporate strategy. He steps into the role having previously served as the firm’s senior vice president of worldwide cloud, following senior roles at Microsoft, Genesys, RingCentral, and HPE.
Brandt will work closely with Veeam’s product and go-to-market teams to expand its value proposition and accelerate growth through targeted ventures, alliances, and acquisitions.
Tony Colon also joins the business as its first CCO, bringing more than 20 years’ experience of leading global customer-facing organizations such as ServiceNow, Cisco, and Salesforce.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Reporting to Veeam CRO John Jester, he is tasked with leading the entire customer journey – including renewals, customer success, professional services, and technical support teams – while advancing the company’s expertise in data resilience, ransomware recovery, and cyber resilience.
Lastly, Michael Rau also joins Veeam as vice president of Worldwide Partners, also reporting to Jester. He will spearhead the global partner business, focusing on program, incentives, and solutions development, overseeing the firm’s critical partnerships with the likes of HPE, Lenovo, Pure Storage, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto.
The company said Rau’s deep technical and partnership expertise from previous roles at F5 and Cisco will help it to further differentiate its offerings and boost value for partners.
Commenting on the move, CRO John Jester said the appointments reinforce Veeam’s “unwavering commitment” to innovation and industry leadership.
“With this strengthened team, we’re not just keeping pace with change; we’re setting a new benchmark for data resilience and customer success worldwide,” he said.
“I have absolute confidence that together, we will drive even greater value for our customers and partners at every step of their journey toward robust data resilience and business continuity.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
TP-Link promotes Kieran Vineer to distribution channel director for UK&I
News The company veteran will now oversee distribution activity for TP-Link’s networking and surveillance channels across the region
-
Nasuni bolsters leadership team with double C-suite appointment
News Jerry Carter joins the business as chief technology officer while Ross Grainger takes the role of chief financial officer
-
Darktrace just hired its first chief information officer
News The enterprise transformation specialist will work to consolidate Darktrace’s enterprise IT and data functions into a unified platform
-
Lisa Su says AI is changing AMD’s hiring strategy – but not for the reason you might think
News AMD CEO Lisa Su has revealed AI is directly influencing recruitment practices at the chip maker but, unlike some tech firms, it’s led to increased headcount.
-
Virtus Data Centres eyes further expansion under new CEO
News Eaton will leverage his deep industry expertise to help the data center operator build on its decade-long growth
-
JFrog names go-to-market veteran as new CMO
News The experienced industry leader will lead JFrog’s global marketing activity as the firm enters its next growth phase
-
How SMBs can DIY their IT implementation and support
Feature For some small and medium-sized businesses, the third-party expertise and support might be out of reach. What’s the alternative?
-
Keeper Security expands federal bench with latest senior hires
News The security vendor has bolstered its federal team to support zero-trust access, operational execution, and government modernization efforts