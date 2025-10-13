Twilio names Jake Kanter as new vice president of sales for EMEA

Customer engagement platform provider Twilio has announced the appointment of company veteran Jake Kanter as its new vice president of sales for EMEA.

Since joining the business in 2014, Kanter has held various roles across sales and marketing, most recently serving as interim lead for the LATAM region.

Prior to that, he was regional vice president for North America, where he oversaw financial services, healthcare, and real estate sales.

During his time in previous roles, he is credited with building and leading high performing teams, driving regional momentum, as well as establishing strong customer relationships.

Twilio also highlighted Kanter’s expertise in leading teams supporting highly regulated industries, as well as his deep understanding of complex customer needs and enterprise engagement.

As sales chief for Twilio’s EMEA Communications business, Kanter will leverage this experience to drive growth across one of the vendor’s largest regions.

“Twilio has been at the heart of my professional career for almost a decade,” Kanter said in an announcement. “In that time, I've been able to work hand-in-hand with some of our most strategic customers and to support them in solving their most complex problems.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I'm excited to use the lessons I've learned to help our EMEA customers innovate and take advantage of this unique moment in time where AI is unlocking an entirely new set of ways to engage with customers.”

Founded in 2008, Twilio provides a customer engagement platform designed to help organizations build unique and personalized experiences for their customers.

Since its inception, the offering has grown to serve more than 335,000 global enterprises and more than 10 million developers around the world.

In EMEA, Twilio has an international headquarters located in Dublin, as well as a portfolio of high-growth international companies such as Fresha, Orange, and Sykes Cottages. The vendor also holds a multi-year partnership with Chelsea Football Club, serving as an official supplier.

Twilio said the appointment of Jake Kanter as EMEA sales chief underscores its long-term commitment to serving customers across the region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jake to EMEA,” commented Thais Lima, Twilio’s senior vice president of global sales communications.

“Jake's deep understanding of Twilio, combined with broad experience across sales and marketing, positions him well to help our customers achieve impact at scale. Jake’s strong customer focus and proven track record will be central as we continue to grow in the region.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.