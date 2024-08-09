Jamf targets revenue growth with new global partner program

Mobile device management specialist Jamf has launched a new partner program in a bid to bolster support and drive growth for its Apple partners.

Available in more than 70 countries, the Jamf Global Partner Program features a points-based reward system that provides benefits based on unique value propositions and business models, alongside key resources for supporting businesses utilizing Apple devices.

Channel partners will be able to accumulate points and advance through the program’s tiers by completing actions such as sales training and certifications, as well as closing deals that directly drive revenue.

In an announcement, Liz Benz, chief sales officer at Jamf, said the company has put together a program that goes “above and beyond” simply helping partners grow their revenue.

“The Jamf Global Partner Program fosters trusting relationships between our experts and the partners in order to further our mission to simplify work by empowering organizations to succeed with Apple,” she explained.

“We’re igniting a group of individuals with a common goal, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to give back to the partner community that’s given so much to Jamf over the years.”

Inside the Jamf Partner Hub

The program’s partner portal – dubbed the Jamf Partner Hub – will provide partners with clear tier definitions and access to tools, content, and enablement resources to streamline partner advancement.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The hub will act as a “one-stop shop” for the partner community, Jamf said, enabling partners to monitor deal registration status, check upcoming customer renewals, complete training certifications, as well as access a range of co-selling tools.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Nasuni) Unlock the value of your business data

Commenting on the new program, Kevin English, senior director of modern workplace services at Jamf partner SHI, said the initiative will help businesses keep pace with the rapidly changing mobile device management industry.

“Jamf is truly an example of a company that’s been able to endure change because they listen to the market and to their partners, enabling them to prepare for what’s coming next,” he said.

“The launch of this program is just another example of how Jamf stays one step ahead of the industry’s demands, and we’re beyond excited to have even more access to their team of experts in the mobile device management and end-point security space.”