Logitech concludes CEO search with appointment of Hanneke Faber

Logitech has concluded its search for a new chief executive officer, with former Unilever global executive Hanneke Faber taking the reins from December 1.

The seasoned executive joins the company having spent the last 30 years in global leadership positions at various consumer, B2B, and e-commerce businesses.

Most recently, she was group president of Unilever’s $14 billion Nutrition business, responsible for its operations across more than 150 countries – including brands, research and development, the B2B Unilever Food Solutions business, as well as a global supply chain of around 60 factories and contract manufacturers.

Prior to her six year spell at Unilever, Faber was chief commercial officer at global retailer Ahold Delhaize and previously served in various leadership roles at Proctor & Gamble.

At Logitech, Faber will be based at the company’s Switzerland headquarters before relocating to Silicon Valley next year.

Commenting on her appointment, Faber said Logitech’s focus on user-friendly design, engineering, innovation, as well as its sustainability record, will stand the business in good stead for the future.

“I cannot think of a more exciting time to be a part of the company's future growth,” she said.

“Emerging technologies expand opportunities across hybrid work, video conferencing, gaming, and streaming for Logitech and our users.

“I look forward to joining this strong leadership team, partnering with talented employees and engaging with our valued customers around the world to take the company to new heights.”

Faber will replace Guy Gecht, who has led the business in an interim capacity since the departure of former president and CEO Bracken Darrell back in June. Gecht will continue as interim CEO until Faber takes the hot seat on December 1.

Wendy Becker, Logitech’s chairperson of the board, described the firm’s incoming CEO as an “exceptional business executive” and praised Faber’s broad global leadership experience.

“She has driven growth and transformation across multi-billion dollar businesses at three of the world’s leading product companies: Unilever, Ahold Delhaize, and Procter & Gamble,” Becker said.

“Throughout her career, she has focused on innovation across diverse portfolios, fostering a deep connection with end-users in both mature and emerging markets and is a world-class sustainability leader who shares Logitech’s values and mindset.”

In her new role, Faber is tasked with driving both innovation as well as long-term growth. Becker added: “Her passion and strategic vision will lead Logitech into our next chapter.”