Rubrik appoints Richard Cassidy as new field CISO for EMEA
The former Securonix executive will focus on developing strategy and execution across the region
Zero trust data security provider Rubrik has announced the appointment of Richard Cassidy as its new field CISO for the EMEA region.
As Rubrik’s new field CISO, Cassidy will focus on further developing the company’s strategy and execution across the EMEA region, as well as supporting customers with cyber resilience.
“Running breach and threat hunting investigations in the UK and Europe has set me up well for a CISO position, where I’ve been involved with organizations across industry verticals such as finance, military, central and national government, and automotive,” he said.
“I’m passionate about demystifying the complexities of cyber security and how this translates into building viable security ecosystems that stand the test of time. I am really excited to continue this work with Rubrik.”
Cassidy’s appointment is the latest in a string of company-wide leadership hires in recent months. Back in June, Rubrik announced the appointment of seasoned SaaS leader Andres Botero as its new chief marketing officer, while former Zscaler executive Toby Keech was hired as vice president for its UK and Ireland business.
The move also follows the launch of advanced user intelligence on the Rubrik Security Cloud platform, which leverages Rubrik’s Time Series Data and Metadata architecture to proactively fight cyber attacks and reduce data risks.
“Richard joins Rubrik at a very exciting time for the company following the recent launches of our advanced user intelligence and double extortion ransomware solutions,” said James Hughes, VP of Rubrik’s Solutions Engineering business in EMEA.
“Richard’s experience across the channel, sales, product development, and engineering will be invaluable as we continue to prioritize a zero trust strategy and commitment to customers.”
A renowned industry thought leader and Forbes Technology Council member, Cassidy brings extensive experience in cyber leadership, threat intelligence, and technical advisory to the role.
The seasoned veteran joins the company from security provider Securonix, where he held the role of vice president of global technology.
As an advisor to various sectors, Cassidy has spent his 22-year career developing deep knowledge across all aspects of security – including SecOps, threat hunting and forensics, incident response, managed services, as well as networking and cloud.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
