Rubrik appoints former Zscaler executive as vice president for UK&I

Zero trust data security provider Rubrik has announced the appointment of Toby Keech as its new vice president for the UK and Ireland.

With more than two decades’ experience in technology and cyber security sales leadership, Keech joins the business from Zscaler, where he has spent the last four years leading UK&I and MEA business units.

Prior to that, the seasoned veteran held senior roles at various tech businesses, supporting them through acquisitions by the likes of NetApp and HP.

In his new role at Rubrik, Keech will focus on expanding the firm’s data security presence across the region, as well as developing its sales strategy and go-to-market activities .

Commenting on his appointment, Keech said ransomware continues to pose a significant threat to the UK and Ireland region.

“Attack surfaces are expanding and organizations are sitting on a growing ocean of data that needs to be secured,” he said. “There’s a real demand and need for Rubrik’s industry-leading technology.

“Being a part of Rubrik’s prominent leadership team at this time was an opportunity I could not turn down. I’m excited to join an already fantastic team and continue to support our UK&I customer base to secure their data.”

The appointment follows the results of a new study by Rubrik Zero Labs which highlighted the extent of the ongoing global ransomware threat.

According to the firm’s findings, almost three-quarters (72%) of organizations reported paying a ransom , while only 16% recovered all their data after coughing up the money.

Rubrik said Keech will build on the company’s recent successes in tackling this challenge, having recently surpassed 5,000 global customers and $500 million in software subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR).

“A typical organization has nearly 25 million sensitive data records. And, if you consider the average growth of data in 2022, that will increase by at least 25% before this year’s out,” said Dean Yates, vice president for Western and Southern Europe at Rubrik.

“That data is now constantly under attack and IT and security leaders have to be right every time, whereas cyber criminals need only hit the jackpot once. That’s why it’s so important to have experienced industry figures within our leadership team to continue tackling this issue for our customers.”

He added: “We are thrilled to have Toby join us at such a pivotal time for the UK&I business, bringing his wealth of security leadership experience to the Rubrik family.”