Dell highlights partner opportunity at launch of Dell NativeEdge
The new edge operations software platform aims to simplify how customers deploy, manage, and secure their edge infrastructure
Dell has announced it is growing its partner and OEM customer ecosystem in a bid to help organizations leverage its new Dell NativeEdge software platform.
With the Dell Edge Partner Certification Program, ISVs and other channel partners will work directly with Dell engineers in a dedicated lab environment to test and optimize their software before making it available to customers in the NativeEdge application catalog.
OEM customers and systems integrators can also leverage the platform to standardize how they design and deploy edge solutions for customers’ unique environments.
The firm said it is already working with a number of partners to include their software in the NativeEdge application catalog, including Atos, Bosch Global Software Technologies, and Eaton.
Now available globally, the Dell NativeEdge platform has been designed to simplify how customers deploy, manage, and secure their edge infrastructure and applications.
Dell said that a recent analysis of the platform and standard edge deployments revealed that NativeEdge can “simplify and accelerate” edge deployments to provide lifecycle management that is 22 times faster.
It’s possible thanks to the automation of routine and repetitive tasks - such as onboarding devices at scale and management of applications - and means that a large-scale edge implementation that would usually take 100 hours to set up and deploy, could be tackled in just five hours with NativeEdge.
“Dell NativeEdge brings to life our expertise in creating solutions that simplify processes and fuel real-time decision-making at the edge,” said Gil Shneorson, senior vice president of edge solutions at Dell.
“Our partners are an integral part of customers’ success, and together we can make the edge a strategic enabler for businesses across industries by making it simpler to deploy and manage infrastructure and applications.”
Dell added that its global edge ecosystem continues to grow with additional companies collaborating with the NativeEdge platform – including the likes of Infront Systems, Involta, Telit Clinterion, and World Wide Technology.
As it continues to broaden its edge portfolio, the company said it also plans to deliver more edge solutions as a service to “meet the evolving needs of IT’.
Scott Sinclair, practice director at Enterprise Strategy Group, highlighted the importance of efficient operations at the edge as new technology makes its mark.
“Collecting, analyzing, and quickly gaining insights in edge locations is increasingly critical for many industries as they continue to compete and apply new capabilities like gen' AI," he said.
"Software platforms like Dell NativeEdge can simplify application orchestration and management, and it will be key for Dell to continue to foster its partner ecosystem to support a diversity of solutions that simplify and secure customers’ edge environments.”
