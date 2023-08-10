Veritas targets mutual growth with new MSP partner program

Multi-cloud data management vendor Veritas has unveiled its new Managed Service Provider Program, which it says has been designed to help MSPs deliver more complete solutions to customers.

The purpose-built initiative sits within Veritas’ Partner Force structure and offers MSPs a range of incentives, training and enablement tools, and flexible pricing models.

The firm says its aim is to help partners expand their offerings and capitalize on the growing demand for data protection and cloud-native cyber resilience solutions.

“This new initiative brings together our MSP partners within a service provider-centric program focused on supporting their unique capabilities in delivering outcomes as a service,” said Dennis Deane, vice president of global strategic alliances at Veritas.

“Veritas provides the resources they need to leverage our portfolio within their service lines and business practices.”

In a bid to boost profitability for MSPs, Veritas said the program allows backup as a service, analytics as a service, and data recovery as a service offerings to be engineered at speed.

Through subscription and consumption-based pricing options, as well as commitment-based commercial models, MSPs can leverage the firm’s entire portfolio, including AI-powered autonomous data management solution NetBackup Enterprise, NetBackup IT Analytics, and its Alta Data Protection offering for safeguarding enterprise data.

Qualifying Elite program partners will also be eligible for joint go-to-market initiatives and product roadmap engagements, solutions development workshops, and incentives.

Additionally, Veritas has created a dedicated global team for the segment and says it is carving out specific demand development funding for MSPs.

“With IT estates becoming increasingly challenging to manage and the continued industry evolution to as-a-service models, MSPs present a truly compelling value proposition to our mutual customers, Deane added.

“With Veritas technologies as the engine, MSPs can extend that value to data protection and recovery capabilities as a service across the full spectrum of on-prem, hybrid , and cloud environments.”

Tom Cahill, vice president of product and partner management at long-time Veritas partner CDW, described the program as a blueprint for deeper collaboration, while helping customers “gain control of their data and applications”.

“The program elements make it clear that Veritas has skin in the game with tools that go beyond traditional enablement and training,” he said.

“The approach lays a foundation for co-building services, strengthening competencies, and creating greater customer outcomes together in an increasingly important space.”