The role of cyber security in the UK’s tech renaissance

As the UK executes its plan to become a technology and scientific superpower by 2030, cyber security will be critical in helping the country achieve this target.

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are rapidly transforming all sectors of the UK economy, bringing several exciting opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.

These technologies also present numerous risks, however, as new advancements introduce a spectrum of potential vulnerabilities and attack vectors that, if exploited, could result in significant disruption.

From ransomware attacks crippling vital services to nation-state espionage targeting government institutions, the cyber threats facing the UK are wide-ranging and continuously evolving. Organizations of all sizes need to have a strategy in place to protect their assets and defend themselves against new and emerging threats.

The ongoing threat facing the UK’s most vital infrastructure

One of the biggest cyber threats facing the UK is attacks on its critical national infrastructure (CNI). According to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), this type of infrastructure, which is responsible for providing us with electricity, transport, internet connectivity, and safe drinking water, among other things, is under an “enduring and significant threat” from nation-state proxies.

A recent report from Palo Alto Networks and ABI Research found that over three-quarters (76%) of UK industrial organizations have reported being the victims of cyber attacks on a monthly, weekly, and, in some cases, even daily basis. In addition, more than one in four (27%) UK industrial firms reported having to shut down their operations at least once in the past year due to a successful attack.

Research by the NCSC shows the UK is the third-most targeted country by cyber attacks, behind the USA and Ukraine, with increasing geopolitical tensions leading to a rise in nation-state attacks, particularly from threat actors based in countries such as China, Iran, Russia, and the DPRK.

As digitalization within industries accelerates, the emergence of new technology applications and the rapid evolution of AI are broadening the attack surface, particularly in critical industries and infrastructure, increasing their vulnerability to sophisticated cyber threats.

This has been evidenced by high-profile international incidents, including attacks against Colonial Pipeline and the Irish Health Service Executive, as well as incidents in the UK such as those against South Staffordshire Water, Royal Mail International, and even one impacting NHS 111.

There’s also a growing risk of disruption as a result of cyber attacks on suppliers, who may have weaker security and thus present an attractive opportunity for adversaries.

Threat intelligence research from Unit 42 spotlights how OT environments have become an attractive target for threat actors. It found that in 2023, the UK’s manufacturing industry was most vulnerable to ransomware attacks, being victim to almost a fifth (17%) of all ransomware attacks.

As cybercriminals become more sophisticated, innovative and persistent, the software supply chain, in particular, is also coming under significant attack.

If infiltrated, software supply chains provide direct access to privileged credentials, proprietary codebases, sensitive data, and infrastructure for crypto mining, ransomware, and more, making them particularly attractive targets for cybercriminals.

According to Gartner, 45% of organizations worldwide will have experienced supply chain cyber attacks by 2025, and UK businesses are no exception. Protecting their supply chains is a key area of focus for UK organizations of all sizes.

Why the UK is increasingly attractive for cyber security organizations

Most businesses now recognize the importance of effectively managing their cyber risk in an increasingly dynamic threat landscape. This is especially true in the UK, where evidence indicates UK organizations are subject to a higher frequency of attacks compared to their international counterparts. For instance, research from Unit 42 puts the UK just behind the US as the country with the second-highest number of victims reported by ransomware leak sites in 2023.

Strengthening channel partnerships and fortifying defenses in the technology sector

Given its status as a leading global financial and economic center, the UK invariably attracts the attention of threat actors. Acknowledging this reality, the UK government has emerged as one of the most forward-thinking global leaders in terms of cyber security strategy and policies. This proactive stance is anchored in the country's National Cyber Strategy, which demonstrates a deep understanding of the critical importance of robust cyber security measures.

The strategy sets a series of objectives intended to achieve the Government’s vision, which is that in 2030 the UK will continue to be a leading responsible and democratic cyber power, able to protect and promote its interests in and through cyberspace in support of national goals.

It takes a ‘whole-of-society’ approach to cyber security, arguing that to improve the UK’s resilience to cyber attacks, the government will need to work in partnership with private sector organizations and the cyber security profession.

One of the basic aims of the strategy is to shift the burden of cyber security from individual citizens to the organizations best placed to manage cyber risks. This is key in creating an environment where cyber security is front-of-mind for businesses, and it provides a significant opportunity for cybers security partners to demonstrate their value to businesses by helping them manage these risks and protect them from the ever-evolving threats that they face.

The government and organizations across the UK recognize that, in order to reap the benefits of new technologies, a robust cyber security strategy is critical. Coupled with a vibrant technology ecosystem, a world-class talent pool, and some of the best universities in the world, the UK is a highly attractive place for companies like Palo Alto Networks.

The UK is one of the most enticing countries globally for technology investment. It is home to a world-class pool of talent, some of the best universities in the world, and over three million people currently working in the UK technology industry. In addition, the UK’s rapidly growing technology sector has helped foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, which has enabled the UK to become one of the most attractive in Europe for investment and the third most attractive worldwide, according to Government figures.

Combined with strong, structural demand for cyber security partners with local, UK expertise - particularly given the rising cyber threats businesses of all sizes face - this makes the UK an increasingly attractive destination for cyber security organizations to establish and develop their presence, helping the country achieve its ambition of becoming one of the world’s leading technological and scientific superpowers.