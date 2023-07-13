8x8 unveils new partner ecosystem to advance AI experiences

8x8 has announced its new partner ecosystem which will allow organizations to embed technologies such as AI into its unified communications platform to enhance business intelligence, insights, and analytics.

The new 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem has been designed to democratize next-generation integrations without requiring complex, custom development, or expensive overhead costs, 8x8 said.

Fresh integrations with more than 20 new partners mean businesses of all sizes can add AI-driven customizable experiences to help with their customer experience goals.

“Organizations expect their technology solutions and providers to innovate, adapt, and evolve to meet their current and future business and customer needs,” said Hunter Middleton chief product officer at 8x8.

“We are thrilled to announce the 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, and even more excited to partner with so many industry-leading, innovative CX vendors.

“The program complements our native AI-driven 8x8 XCaaS platform capabilities, giving enterprises the flexibility to build the right solutions to meet and exceed their customer experience goals.”

The move comes as the pace of innovation in the AI space is being rapidly accelerated by “billions of dollars of venture-backed investments in thousands of startups,” according to Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research.

"Getting locked into a single communications provider's AI technology is holding back organizations from truly benefitting from the phenomenal rate of innovation taking place,” he said.

“8x8's new Technology Partner Ecosystem allows enterprises to easily plug in the right AI solutions that best meet their business needs and transform the contact center and customer engagement."

The ecosystem is built on the 8x8 experience communications as a service (XCaaS) open architecture, an integrated cloud contact center, and a unified communications platform that bundles together contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities.

8x8 said it now has more than 30 total members, thanks to the latest additions of Cognigy, Avoira, Awaken, Balto, Converse360, Cresta, Engage Hub, LogicDialog, PromptVoice, Roboyo, Skybox Communications, and Syndeo.

The partner network aims to help customers break down data barriers and surface data across a variety of apps and interfaces, as well as ensure conversational context is maintained during any handoffs between the XCaaS platform and partner integrations.

Ultimately, 8x8’s aim is for customers to be able to access next-generation technology, create tailored solutions without expensive custom development, as well as leverage curated, seamless integrations.

Members of the Technology Partner Ecosystem will also be able to collaborate on go-to-market strategies , including promotional support, sales enablement, joint field engagements, and lead sharing.

“Customers want to engage across new channels and through emerging technologies, so we are excited to partner with 8x8 on delivering transformative AI-powered digital and voice CX solutions to their global customer base leveraging Cognigy's industry-leading conversational and generative AI automation platform," said Hardy Myers, SVP of business development and strategy at Cognigy.

"The 8x8 Technology Partner Ecosystem has already demonstrated remarkable success propelling 8x8 to the forefront of Cognigy's strategic partners, enabling us to penetrate untapped markets and attract new customers.”