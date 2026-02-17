Proofpoint targets partner profitability with revamped channel program

Proofpoint has cut the ribbon on its latest partner program as the cybersecurity vendor looks to help partners increase profitability in the era of agentic AI.

The revamped Proofpoint Partner Network features a simplified structure alongside enhanced investments tailored to customer buying behavior and partners’ business activity.

Partners can now leverage deeper incentives, stronger deal protections, and expanded opportunities to build differentiated services around Proofpoint’s AI-powered security platform.

In an announcement, the company said its new initiative will facilitate faster growth and improved margins for channel partners at a time when cyber threats increasingly target AI-driven workflows.

“Partners play a critical role in helping reduce risk, simplify security, and drive measurable outcomes for customers,” explained Stan de Boisset, Proofpoint’s senior vice president of global channels.

“The Proofpoint Partner Network reflects how the market is evolving, built to help our partners win with stronger economics, clearer protections, and the tools they need to build successful, long-term practices around the most trusted human-centric security platform in the market.

Proofpoint targets long-term partner growth

The new Proofpoint Partner Network places an increased focus on partner profitability and predictability, the company said.

This includes improved incentives for new customer acquisition and renewals, expanded co-investment through demand generation funds, as well as new data security investments to help partners tap into a key customer investment area.

Additionally, the firm said it has strengthened protections across partner-sourced and co-sell opportunities alongside incumbency protection at renewal to safeguard investments across the full customer lifecycle.

Simplified engagement

Proofpoint has also introduced three partner tiers to its channel ecosystem based on partner investment and performance – Select, Elite, and Elite+.

These new categories offer pathways to increased benefits and rewards, with Elite and Elite+ partners gaining access to NFR licenses for hands-on learning, demos, and deeper technical expertise.

Meanwhile, partners can also benefit from expanded routes to market through the AWS and Microsoft Azure marketplaces for new opportunities across AI, data security, and services.

Throughout 2026, Proofpoint said its new-look program will help partners build and scale security services – such as health checks and certified deployment offerings – to generate new, high-margin revenue streams.

“By aligning our investments to partner growth, simplifying engagement, and leading together in the agentic security era, we’re delivering a programme that helps our partners win today and well into the future,” de Boisset added.

