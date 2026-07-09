Barracuda strengthens identity security capabilities with Evo Security acquisition

Barracuda Networks has announced the acquisition of identity and access management (IAM) specialist Evo Security, in a move that will bring expanded capabilities to its BarracudaONE platform.

Founded in 2018, Texas-based Evo Security provides a platform that combines IAM capabilities with privileged access management (PAM) technology into a single, multi-tenant platform tailored to the needs of MSPs.

The acquisition will see the firm’s technology integrated into BarracudaONE, creating a unified offering that brings together access management, identity protection, and identity threat detection and response.

According to Barracuda, the expansion will provide partners with a single platform for delivering identity resilience while helping customers simplify identity security by reducing the need to manage multiple point solutions.

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In an announcement, Barracuda CEO Rohit Ghai said combining Evo Security's technology with BarracudaONE will help customers stay ahead of identity-centric attacks as AI continues to reshape the threat landscape.

“In the agentic AI era, protecting both human and non-human identities is imperative for delivering cyber resilience,” he explained. “Existing enterprise identity solutions are complex, costly and fail to meet the needs of MSPs that must scale to securely manage millions of identities across thousands of customer environments.

“We are thrilled to combine Evo Security’s partner-first innovation with our vision of BarracudaONE and offer a complete, intelligent, easy, and open platform that closes this gap.”

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According to the vendor, Evo Security’s integration into the BarracudaONE platform will provide partners with a unified identity security architecture that spans privileged access management, access control, identity protection, and identity threat detection and response.

MSPs will be able to manage customer identities from a single multi-tenant environment while enforcing authentication, access policies, identity protection, and identity threat detection.

Barracuda builds on resilience goals

The acquisition also builds on Barracuda’s wider cyber resilience platform, which already includes solutions that cover email security, data protection, network security, cloud security, and managed extended detection and response (MXDR).

For customers, Barracuda said the expanded offering will deliver integrated identity security that is designed to be easier to deploy and manage than traditional enterprise identity platforms, while allowing organizations to retain their existing security infrastructure rather than replacing it.

Alongside the technology integration, Evo Security’s team has joined Barracuda as part of the acquisition and the vendor said it will continue to support Evo’s existing MSP customers as the platform continues to expand.

Commenting on the acquisition, Evo Security founder and CEO Michael Roth said joining Barracuda will enable the business to expand its identity-first approach to a wider global partner base.

“We built Evo Security to solve the identity challenges MSPs face every day,” he explained. “Joining Barracuda gives us the scale, reach and resources to accelerate that mission globally.

“Our identity‑first approach was designed from day one for MSP operations, and now, together with BarracudaONE, we can bring modern identity security, privileged access management and automation to far more partners and the customers they protect.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

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