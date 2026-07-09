Barracuda strengthens identity security capabilities with Evo Security acquisition
The deal expands BarracudaONE with new identity and access management capabilities tailored to the needs of MSPs
Barracuda Networks has announced the acquisition of identity and access management (IAM) specialist Evo Security, in a move that will bring expanded capabilities to its BarracudaONE platform.
Founded in 2018, Texas-based Evo Security provides a platform that combines IAM capabilities with privileged access management (PAM) technology into a single, multi-tenant platform tailored to the needs of MSPs.
The acquisition will see the firm’s technology integrated into BarracudaONE, creating a unified offering that brings together access management, identity protection, and identity threat detection and response.
According to Barracuda, the expansion will provide partners with a single platform for delivering identity resilience while helping customers simplify identity security by reducing the need to manage multiple point solutions.
In an announcement, Barracuda CEO Rohit Ghai said combining Evo Security's technology with BarracudaONE will help customers stay ahead of identity-centric attacks as AI continues to reshape the threat landscape.
“In the agentic AI era, protecting both human and non-human identities is imperative for delivering cyber resilience,” he explained. “Existing enterprise identity solutions are complex, costly and fail to meet the needs of MSPs that must scale to securely manage millions of identities across thousands of customer environments.
“We are thrilled to combine Evo Security’s partner-first innovation with our vision of BarracudaONE and offer a complete, intelligent, easy, and open platform that closes this gap.”
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
According to the vendor, Evo Security’s integration into the BarracudaONE platform will provide partners with a unified identity security architecture that spans privileged access management, access control, identity protection, and identity threat detection and response.
MSPs will be able to manage customer identities from a single multi-tenant environment while enforcing authentication, access policies, identity protection, and identity threat detection.
Barracuda builds on resilience goals
The acquisition also builds on Barracuda’s wider cyber resilience platform, which already includes solutions that cover email security, data protection, network security, cloud security, and managed extended detection and response (MXDR).
For customers, Barracuda said the expanded offering will deliver integrated identity security that is designed to be easier to deploy and manage than traditional enterprise identity platforms, while allowing organizations to retain their existing security infrastructure rather than replacing it.
Alongside the technology integration, Evo Security’s team has joined Barracuda as part of the acquisition and the vendor said it will continue to support Evo’s existing MSP customers as the platform continues to expand.
Commenting on the acquisition, Evo Security founder and CEO Michael Roth said joining Barracuda will enable the business to expand its identity-first approach to a wider global partner base.
“We built Evo Security to solve the identity challenges MSPs face every day,” he explained. “Joining Barracuda gives us the scale, reach and resources to accelerate that mission globally.
“Our identity‑first approach was designed from day one for MSP operations, and now, together with BarracudaONE, we can bring modern identity security, privileged access management and automation to far more partners and the customers they protect.”
Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
Barracuda targets channel growth with partner program revamp
News The refreshed channel initiative introduces new incentives, tools, and unified tiering to help partners drive growth and profitability.
-
Palo Alto Networks CEO hails ‘the end of identity silos’ as firm closes CyberArk acquisition
News Palo Alto Networks' CEO Nikesh Arora says the $25bn CyberArk acquisition heralds "the end of identity silos" for customers, enabling them to supercharge privileged access management.
-
CrowdStrike targets identity security gains with $740 million SGNL acquisition
News The acquisition will expand CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform with new privilege and access capabilities to bolster agentic identity security
-
Docusign boots Irish presence with €4.5 million Dublin investment
News The electronic signature software company says the expansion of its R&D centre will strengthen its European AI and R&D capabilities
-
Okta acquires Axiom Security to enhance privileged access management
News Axiom’s identity-centric PAM capabilities will be integrated into Okta’s Privilege Access platform over the coming months
-
Docusign doubles down on IAM with partner program evolution
The company's latest channel initiative introduces new specializations, tailored tracks, and go-to-market support for partners
-
CyberArk eyes identity security gains with $175 million startup acquisition
News CyberArk has announced the acquisition of identity governance and administration startup Zilla Security.