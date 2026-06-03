EfficiencyIT taps Schneider Electric channel exec in growth drive
The modular data center specialist has strengthened its executive bench with the arrival of Giles Pattison as business transformation director
EfficiencyIT has announced the appointment of Giles Pattison as business transformation director, as the modular data center specialist looks to support growth across AI and digital infrastructure markets.
The UK-based firm – which focuses on prefabricated modular data centers, IT infrastructure, and critical communications environments – said the appointment will support its continued expansion across the UK and Europe as AI and high-density compute workloads drive demand for scalable infrastructure.
Pattison arrives with more than 20 years’ commercial leadership experience across the data center, channel, and digital infrastructure sectors, and has spent the majority of his career at Schneider Electric.
Most recently, he served as the vendor’s data center commercial operations and strategy director for Europe, where he led integrated commercial revenue and sales operations for its European channel business.
During his time in the role, he oversaw senior leadership teams across multiple markets and helped drive consistent growth and market share gains.
In his new position, Pattison will focus on helping EfficiencyIT scale its operations, refine internal processes, and support the development of its long-term strategy.
In an announcement, EfficiencyIT’s managing director Nick Ewing described Pattison’s appointment as “a significant moment” as the company continues to expand across the UK and Europe.
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“His commercial acumen, leadership approach, and understanding of how complex organisations function will be instrumental in helping us release capacity, sharpen our long-term strategy, and ensure that we continue to deliver an exceptionally high-standard of service as we continue to grow,” he said.
The appointment comes as EfficiencyIT continues to invest in its leadership team to support a growing pipeline of modular and prefabricated data center projects, at a time when enterprises are increasingly seeking rapid deployment options for AI-ready infrastructure.
According to the company, Pattison’s newly created role has been designed to help the founders scale the business while maintaining the customer-focused approach that has underpinned its growth across enterprise, government, life sciences, and mission-critical sectors.
Commenting on his appointment, Pattison said EfficiencyIT has built “genuine credibility” in the data center market, with the firm earning its reputation through a high quality of service to its expanding client base.
“This is an exciting time for the modular data centre industry,” he added. “Speed to market, scalability, and best-in-class technology will unlock the potential of AI infrastructure, and EfficiencyIT is well-placed to support that growth.
“I am a firm believer in the power of the partner ecosystem, and I am looking forward to working with the team to help shape the next chapter.”
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Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
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