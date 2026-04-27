Node4 names new CEO and chair in double leadership swoop

Node4 has announced the appointments of Neil Muller as chief executive officer (CEO) and Patrick De Smedt as non-executive chair, as the managed services provider gears up for its next phase of growth.

Muller joins the business with a remit to refine Node4’s strategic direction and expand its AI-led managed services platform, alongside its ERP, CRM, and data analytics offerings.

A seasoned industry veteran, he brings extensive experience in leading and transforming technology services organizations, with expertise in running complex, customer-focused businesses across both professional and managed services.

Prior to joining Node4, he served as CEO of Digital Space and Daisy Group, and has previously spent 20 years at Computacenter UK&I, including as managing director.

In his new role, Node4 said Muller will focus on driving further value for customers and partners by enhancing the firm’s platform capabilities, helping organizations to operate more efficiently and securely.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Node4,” Muller commented. “What stood out to me was the combination of deep technical capability across the team, and a genuine commitment to customers and people.

“Node4’s position within the top 1% of Microsoft Inner Circle partners gives us a powerful foundation to build from. There’s a real opportunity here to scale the business while staying agile, original and firmly customer-focused.”

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Alongside Muller’s appointment as CEO, Patrick De Smedt has also been named as Node4’s new non-executive chair, succeeding Chris Woodhouse.

De Smedt brings significant experience in scaling technology businesses and a strong understanding of the Microsoft ecosystem, having previously held chair roles at Nasstar, KCOM Group, EMIS Group, and Microsoft EMEA. He currently serves as chair of Bytes Technology Group and The Rent Company B.V.

Node4 said he will provide strategic oversight and governance, working closely with the executive team to guide the company’s long-term direction and support its UK expansion.

Commenting on his new role, De Smedt described Node4 as a business with “a clear sense of purpose” and highlighted its strong track record of expansion since its founding in 2004.

The company now provides AI-powered cloud and managed services to more than 1,700 organizations across the UK, including public and private sector customers.

“From its origins in Derby to becoming a nationwide organisation supporting more than 1,700 customers, its growth has been built on meeting real customer needs and investing in talented people,” he said.

“I’m delighted to be joining at this point in the journey and to be working alongside Neil and the leadership team, as Node4 continues to evolve in a fast-moving and competitive market.”

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