SCC appoints former Microsoft leader to head up UK public sector business

SCC UK has announced the appointment of Alexandra Wilkinson as head of public sector for the UK, as the technology provider looks to strengthen its public sector presence and drive new growth in the region.

Wilkinson brings more than 15 years’ experience in the technology sector and joins the business from Microsoft, where she led digital transformation and AI adoption initiatives as sales leader for the UK and Ireland public sector.

Prior to her time at Microsoft, she held senior positions at Vodafone and has owned and operated multiple businesses alongside her corporate career. Wilkinson is also a qualified barrister.

In her new role, SCC said Wilkinson will lead its team of public sector experts to support local government modernization efforts, while contributing to central government initiatives around AI and secure data environments.

Latest Videos From

“I am delighted to join SCC UK and cannot wait to work with an incredible team at the forefront of Britain’s technology industry,” Wilkinson commented. “We have a unique opportunity to maximise the agility that comes with a privately owned UK business to drive AI integration quickly to solve real-world problems in the public sector.”

Headquartered in Birmingham, SCC provides end-to-end services across cyber security, cloud, data and AI, and infrastructure. The firm currently operates across major UK public sector frameworks, including the NHS, Home Office, and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

SCC’s latest appointment follows the recent arrival of Russell Brown as UK chief executive officer and comes as the company eyes further AI-led innovation and growth.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wilkinson said that Brown’s vision for a “customer-centric, sales-led UK organisation” was a key factor behind her decision to join the business.

“We are ready to challenge the status quo and deliver more for our public sector partners, from local and central government to defence and advanced manufacturing,” she added.

Supporting SCC’s next growth phase

SCC said its expanded leadership team will focus on accelerating growth, deepening customer engagement, and expanding higher-value, solution-led services as it continues to shift its operating model towards a European shared services approach for delivery and operations.

Commenting on Wilkinson’s appointment, Brown said her combination of legal, commercial, and technology expertise made her well-suited to navigate today’s complex regulatory and technological challenges.

“The blend of rigour, sales excellence, and deep expertise in technology makes her the ideal leader for our Public Sector function,” he explained.

“As we continue to strengthen our position in the UK market, her leadership will be vital in helping our customers navigate an increasingly complex technological landscape.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.